Deadline extended to vend at Fair
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted from vendors until the end of September for the second annual Fall Craft Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road just outside the village of Richfield Springs.
The event is being coordinated by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs and will benefit its annual fundraising efforts. Email fallcraftfair@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Salt City Brass to play Wednesday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The group Salt City Brass will give the final performance of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The concert will be held rain or shine in the park’s bandstand or pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.
According to a media release, originally known as Jasiu Klocek and His Polka Band, the group has performed along the East Coast since 1966.
Although polkas, obereks and waltzes are their specialty, the band plays music suitable for any occasion.
The Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce partnered with the village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Events Program and Community Foundation of South Central New York to present the summer program of weekly band concerts.
Call 315-858-0964 for more information.
80’s rock music on tap for Friday
MIDDLEFIELD — Six String Circus will play 80’s rock music from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Fire Pit Fridays at Brewery Ommegang at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield.
The event includes music, a bonfire and beer.
The final event of the season will be held Friday, Sept. 9, with Erin Harkes, the brewery’s 25th anniversary band.
Email tholmes@ommegang.com for more information.
Contradance band to be Mandigo Blue
FLY CREEK — A contradance will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Cornfield Hall at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek. The band will be Mandigo Blue and Robby Poulette will call.
According to a media release, Mandigo Blue is a three-piece band made up of Carol Mandigo on guitar, Solvei Blue playing clarinet, and Peter Blue playing nykleharpa and accordion. They play mostly traditional New England, Irish and Quebecois tunes.
Poulette started calling contradances while a student at Hartwick College and has extended his experience at a variety of dances in the Cooperstown area, including frequent appearances at Pine Lake. He is described as having a friendly and easy-going calling style and his teaching ability helps new dancers feel comfortable.
Newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
A short break will be taken mid-way through the dance. No water or refreshments will be available.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger may attend for free. The maximum suggested is $20 per family.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Artworks books Cajun/zydeco band
CHERRY VALLEY — The Rubber Band’s rejuvenation reunion celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Star Theater at 44 Main St. in Cherry Valley.
Booked by Cherry Valley Artworks, the group plays Cajun-zydeco music and includes musicians Jack DuPont on accordion, Larry Mazza on guitar, Tom White on fiddle, Clemens McGiver on bass guitar, Jon Mix on drums, Chuck Matteson on percussion and Christina Johnson on saxophone
The $10 tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/24k9pmff.
CAA to exhibit art on its lawn
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association Fine Arts on the Lawn exhibit and sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will feature artist-run tents on the lawn, as well as works by more than 30 CAA members on the front porch. Oils, photography, printmaking, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings and pastels will be included.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Jeff Syman from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Tom Wadsworth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and Mike Herman from 2 to 4 p.m.
A clay throwing demonstration by Smithy Clay Studio Adam Jennett will also be held.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Monthly dinners offered at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Sept. 16.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life.
Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Cemetery board needs members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
