COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust needs volunteers to help complete the annual fall garden cleanup at Brookwood Gardens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Brookwood Gardens are at 6000 State Highway 80 near Cooperstown
No gardening experience is necessary. There will be tasks for everyone to complete, from child to adult. OLT will provide tools, guidance and refreshments. The rain date will be Oct. 29.
Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather.
Contact Anne at 607-547-2366, ext. 105, or Anne@otsegolandtrust.org for more information and to volunteer.
HFD2 to sponsor Saturday sales
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Hartwick Fire Department Company 2 will sponsor its annual bake sale and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the firehouse at 4877 State Highway 28.
Exhibiting artist to give lecture
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present a lecture and demonstration with sculpture artist Jonathan Kirk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, Kirk will discuss his fine art sculptures, especially the maquettes (a sculptor's small preliminary models) found in his Fenimore exhibition, Abstract Sculpture: Fables, Foibles, and other Machinations.
Participants will be invited to handle certain maquettes and ask questions about their construction.
Kirk was born in Saffron Walden, Great Britain in 1955. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from St. Martins School of Art, London in 1978 and his Master of Fine Arts degree from Syracuse University in 1980.
Kirk has received grants and awards from the Constance Saltonstall Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts, Pollock Krasner Foundation, Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation, Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, and Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation. He has shown widely in group and solo exhibits and has work in permanent collections throughout the East Coast. From 1980 to 2000 Kirk was studio manager at Sculpture Space Inc. He continues to live and work in Utica.
The fee for the program is $25, $20 for museum members. Tickets are available at FenimoreArt.org.
Panel to discuss state energy plan
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library and Otsego 2000 will co-host the 90-minute panel discussion “New York State’s Energy Plan — How Does It Affect Our Community from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the third floor ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, topics will include the process for siting renewable energy projects, possible use of farmland and forest and how multiple use might be encouraged, and the region’s and state’s present and future energy demands and how those demands might be met.
Moderated by Richfield Town Supervisor Dan Sullivan, the panel will include Danny Lapin, a revitalization specialist with the state Department of State Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure; Keith Schue, who has been engaged in New York energy policy since 2010 and volunteers as a technical adviser for New York Energy & Climate Advocates; and David Kay, a senior extension associate and department extension leader in Cornell University’s Department of Global Development
The program for the public is a presentation of the Sunday Speaker Series.
Art in the Dark tours to be given
COOPERSTOWN — Evening tours will be given by Fenimore Art Museum guides through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light. Stops will be made along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy, and untold stories within the artworks. Hidden secrets will be uncovered within the paintings with the help of a special ultraviolet light.
The 45-minute Art in the Dark tours will be offered three times per night at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $13.50 for members, or $16 and may be purchased at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Lantern-lit tours planned at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours will begin every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday only from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, at The Farmers' Museum.
According to a media release, the guided lantern-lit tours of the shadowy museum grounds will feature Michael Henrici who will bring Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart” to life.
The event was inspired by Louis C. Jones's classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York State.
The tour is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Luck of the Draw tickets to be sold
COOPERSTOWN — The Luck of the Draw fundraiser is set to return to Cooperstown Art Association this fall.
According to a media release, tickets are available for $80 each at CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Ticket holders will receive one of 80 donated works of art created by local and regional artists.
Art for the fundraiser will be displayed in CAA’s Gallery B from through Oct. 22. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Names of all Luck of the Draw ticket holders will be randomly selected.
Ticket holders may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. Raffle tickets will be available at $2 each or three for $5 at CAA. The individual whose raffle ticket is drawn will win first choice of the 80 works on display.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company is taking orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. They will be available from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, during Junior Firefighter Day, in conjunction with Fire Awareness month. A silent auction will also be held that day for Helgeson’s original oil painting.
Card orders will also be available from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
As further stated in the release, order forms will be available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Final barbecue to be sponsored
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its last monthly $13 takeout chicken dinner prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The dinner will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than Wednesday, Oct. 19. Patrons may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners and telephone numbers for order confirmation. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
