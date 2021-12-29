Hartwick to host fireworks display
HARTWICK — The Town of Hartwick with host a fireworks display in Husky Park by the ball fields on Friday, Dec. 31, to celebrate the New Year. Spectators should plan on arriving around 5:15 p.m. and park along Hatchery Road or on Wells Avenue
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $10 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance.
Classes in clay set for January
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will offer both four-week and eight-week classes in early January along with open studio hours for interested artists 18 and older.
The classes will be taught by Clay Studio Manager and instructor Adam Jennett, Ann Geiger and Karla Andela.
The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 10 to March 4.
Anyone taking a class or participating in open studio hours will be required to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated and provide proof with a vaccination card of Empire Pass.
Payment may be made on the first day of class by check, cash or credit card.
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- for more information including a list of classes and fees.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org to register.
Dinner and musical planned for February
MILFORD — Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor “An Evening of Broadway” to see the musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, passengers will depart a Hale Transportation motorcoach at 3:30 p.m. from the American Legion in Milford. More passengers will be able to board at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 4 p.m. The motorcoach will proceed directly to the Cracker Barrel restaurant for a 90 minute dinner. The 7:30 to 10 p.m. performance, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, will follow.
Described as a timeless love story, the story celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical also features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning No. 1 hit “Up Where We Belong.” Passengers should be back in Oneonta at 11:15 p.m. and Milford at 11:45 p.m.
Reservations for the $130 per person trip may be made by calling Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. The cost includes transportation, dinner and a reserved seat at the show.
Payment is due by Jan. 28. Checks payable to SVSC may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Program available to help homeowners
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County residents behind in mortgage payments and/or certain utilities may be able to apply for assistance to help keep them in their homes.
According to a media release issued by Otsego County Treasurer Alan Ruffles, a first-in-the-nation Homeowners Assistance Fund totaling $539 million was announced recently by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The program is designed to avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure and displacement.
An application portal is scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 3. Eligible individuals must apply for the funds directly. Payments will be provided through electronic transfer and counties will need to provide banking information to facilitate the transactions.
As further stated in the release, the application portal is scheduled to remain open for 30 days. Applications will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
It is also expected that available funding will be insufficient to cover all of the anticipated applications.
Visit www.nyhomeownerfund.org/ for more information.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, the Pantry can purchase $10 worth of food for every dollar spent as a member of the Regional Food Bank in Latham.
“We are grateful to the Scriven Foundation for doubling the impact of our community’s generosity during this holiday season” Executive Director Mary Kate Kenney said in the release.
Last year the Food Pantry served an average of 152 households or 556 people per month.
Donations may be mailed to the food pantry at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
The Cooperstown Food Pantry operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Those from the northern Otsego County region in need of food assistance may call the pantry at 607-547-8902.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or www.facebook.com/cooperstownfoodpantry/ for more information.
Vaccinations to be given weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will continue to have COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. until further notice
All three types of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics are open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
The required appointments may be made by calling 1-607-547-4625.
Town committee needs new members
HARTWICK — The Hartwick Conservation Advisory Committee is in need of new members. The committee meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday at the Hartwick Town Hall.
According to a media release, Hartwick has increased its efforts to become a Clean Energy Community and Climate Smart Community sponsored by NYSERDA and NYSDEC respectively. The programs encourage all to fight climate change at the local level, reduce energy use and protect environmental resources.
Any individuals interested in the town’s efforts who are willing to do research and make phone calls are requested to email martha.clarvoe@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 607-293-6654.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Online food source features local items
COOPERSTOWN — The SourceWhatsGood online farmers market is up and running, according to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
Local meat products, eggs, mushrooms, early greens, garden plants, herbs, spices, rubs, teas, jams, pancake mix, baked goods, honey, a selection of artisanal fermented cabbage and items suitable for gift giving are among the items now available. The selection of products is expected to grow as the growing season progresses and more farms go online.
Customers interested in shopping from local farms and food producers may order products online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. On the designated delivery day, customers may pick up their orders at one of six drop sites in Schoharie and Otsego counties. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym for more information about the sites.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 231 or email otsego@cornell.edu for more information about SourceWhatsGood.
(Temporarily closed - do not run below brief)
Health care options available locally
Bassett Healthcare Network’s Convenient Care at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown is operating from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Bassett Convenient Care location at One Associate Drive in Oneonta is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
According to a media release, same and next-day appointments are available for minor illnesses and injuries including sprains, rashes, minor cuts, minor burns, colds, sore throat, vomiting/diarrhea and urinary problems.
Safe care processes in place include protective gear for staff, masks for visitors and patients, temperature checks at entrances, frequent disinfecting and cleaning, frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing measures.
Patients are also encouraged to enroll in MyBassett Health Connection, the network’s secure online patient portal, by calling 607-547-5900 or 877-498-5715.
More information is available at BassettConvenientCare.org.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.