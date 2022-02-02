Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $10 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance as well as community assistance and college scholarships.
Society to present ‘Heading Home’
COOPERSTOWN — The Film Society of Cooperstown will present “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The documentary is the third in a series of six films scheduled by the organization and will be followed by a talk given by National Baseball Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch.
Visit the Society on Facebook for more information.
Blood drive to be held in village
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
BOCES board has vacancies to fill
The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services is seeking candidates to fill three vacancies on its board of education.
According to a media release, BOCES districts provide shared services to school districts. ONC BOCES provides its 19 component school districts with a variety of educational and administrative services. ONC BOCES also provides the region with adult and continuing education.
The nine-member board meets monthly at either the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford, Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge or ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center in Oneonta. New board members will begin serving on July 1.
School districts in the Crier coverage area eligible to nominate a resident to the board include Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Milford, and Worcester.
Anyone from the aforementioned districts interested in serving on the ONC BOCES Board of Education or who would like more information, is asked to contact the school superintendent in their district or the ONC BOCES District superintendent’s office at 607-286-7715, ext. 2224, or aoliveri@oncboces.org as soon as possible and no later than Feb. 18.
Church to offer hot food options
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will sell quarts of beef barley soup, broccoli chowder, and chili, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, for the the minimum suggested donation of $10 per quart. Advanced orders are requested and may be made by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Orders should specify chili, soup, or chowder and the number of quarts wanted for each.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Snow tubing hill open at state park
SPRINGFIELD — The tubing hill at Glimmerglass State Park at 1527 County Road 31 in Springfield will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 27, weather permitting.
Admission will be $5 per person. Tubes will be provided. The warming hut will be open and hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase.
Tubers are advised to check Glimmerglass Park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/, or call the park office at 607-547-8662 to make sure the park will be open.
Trip set to see “David” planned
A trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania, to see Sight & Sound Theatre’s biblical production of “David,” will be offered Saturday, March 19, by Linda Martinez of Linda’s Group.
According to a media release, a motorcoach will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 5 a.m. with arrival in Strasburg expected by 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. performance of “David.”
After the show, passengers will travel to East Earl to the Shady Maple Complex for a smorgasbord meal to be served at 2:15 p.m.
Passengers will depart at 4:15 p.m. with an arrival time in Oneonta expected at 9:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $219 per person. Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to book the trip.
Payment is due by Wednesday, Feb. 17. Checks may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Sessions to focus on grief recovery
TODDSVILLE — GriefShare, a free grief recovery support program, began Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will continue weekly at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville from 7 to 9 p.m. until March 29. The church is at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
According to a media release, sessions will include addressing the questions “Is This Normal?” and “Why?,” along with discussions on the challenges associated with grief.
Call Community Bible Chapel at 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information and to register.
Program available to help homeowners
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County residents behind in mortgage payments and/or certain utilities may be able to apply for assistance to help keep them in their homes.
According to a media release issued by Otsego County Treasurer Alan Ruffles, a first-in-the-nation Homeowners Assistance Fund totaling $539 million was announced recently by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The program is designed to avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure and displacement.
The application portal is open. Eligible individuals must apply for the funds directly. Payments will be provided through electronic transfer and counties will need to provide banking information to facilitate the transactions.
As further stated in the release, the application portal is scheduled to remain open for 30 days. Applications will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
It is also expected that available funding will be insufficient to cover all of the anticipated applications.
Visit www.nyhomeownerfund.org/ for more information.
Vaccinations to be weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will continue to have COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. until further notice
All three types of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics are open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Online food source features local items
COOPERSTOWN — The SourceWhatsGood online farmers market is up and running, according to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
Local meat products, eggs, mushrooms, early greens, garden plants, herbs, spices, rubs, teas, jams, pancake mix, baked goods, honey, a selection of artisanal fermented cabbage and items suitable for gift giving are among the items now available. The selection of products is expected to grow as the growing season progresses and more farms go online.
Customers interested in shopping from local farms and food producers may order products online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. On the designated delivery day, customers may pick up their orders at one of six drop sites in Schoharie and Otsego counties. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym for more information about the sites.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 231 or email otsego@cornell.edu for more information about SourceWhatsGood.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
