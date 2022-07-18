Concerts continue in Spring Park
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The summer Concerts in the Park series is underway Richfield Springs. Concerts are presented at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, the free concerts are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Community Events Program and the Community Foundation of South Central New York.
Those who attend are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for their comfort.
Remaining concerts include:
July 20: Oldies Show Band, bringing back wonderful memories from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
July 27: The Nelson Brothers, featuring classic country.
Aug. 3: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Individual Quartets singing a Capella in barbershop style.
Aug. 10: Double Chase-Matt and Thelma, performing some old, some new and some classics.
Aug. 17: Cincinnati Creek, featuring Blue Grass
Aug. 24: Rylee Lum Band, Keepin’ It Country
Aug. 31: Salt City Brass, featuring a variety of music.
Blues band set to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present Becca Frame and The Tall Boys on Saturday, July 23.
According to a media release, based in upstate New York, Becca Frame and the Tall Boys are described as providing a timeless presentation of powerful vocals and transcendent lyrics. Combined with polished yet improvised guitar work (Brian Shafer), intoxicating dynamic rhythm (Steve O'Connell and Daniel Colon), and captivating keys (Brian Mangini), the band provides a strong dedication to stir the soul.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milford Depot and leave the station at 7 p.m. The train ride includes a full cash bar. Tickets are $25 each payable in cash only. Passengers must be 21 and older to ride. Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Reservations wanted for picnic for seniors
GLIMMERGLASS STATE PARK — The Otsego County Senior Picnic in the Park hosted by Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the west pavilion at Glimmerglass State Park.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts and will be followed at noon with lunch and games at 1 p.m. Corn hole will be played along with card, lawn and board games. There will also be a guided hike, tai chi demonstrations and music by DJ Jim Dorn.
Box lunch options include a sandwich made with turkey, ham, or egg salad, fruit, chips and cookies.
Reservations, required by Aug. 1, may be made by mailed to OCCSC/Lachance, 6137 State Highway 28, Fly Creek, NY 13337. A $7 payment per person should be included along with a lunch choice. If transportation is needed, that should also be indicated on the reservation form.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Aug. 19.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year, usually monthly on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — August performances by Cherry Valley Artworks include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets and sponsor or be a food or merchandise vendor at the Kite Festival.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
