Shelter cutting fees to adopt by 25%
INDEX — In celebration of International Family Day, the Susquehanna SPCA will continue to offer 25% off adoption fees on all available animals through Saturday, May 21. The offer began Saturday, May 14.
The SQSPCA at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Index, is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments may be made calling 607-547-8111. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Library registering summer readers
RICHFELD SPRINGS — Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities,” the summer reading program, is underway at Richfield Springs Public Library. The program will run from June 1 through August.
The library is at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street
Electric vehicles to be featured
HARTWICK — Electric vehicles will be displayed at the Hartwick EV Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Husky Park in Hartwick.
According to a media release, a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles owners and dealers will be there along with representatives from the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society, Otsego County Conservation Association and Clean Energy Communities Program from Mohawk Valley Economic Development District.
Vendors will include Livingston Energy Group and Intelligent Green Solutions. Food will be provided by Hartwick Fire Department. Call Martha Clarvoe at 607-434-2946 for more information.
Fly-in breakfast to be at airport
WESTVILLE — An all-you-can-eat fly-in breakfast will be sponsored by the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The price will be $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. The meal will include pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage and eggs and beverages.
Spring plant sale to feature variety
COOPERSTOWN — The annual Master Gardeners of Otsego County plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, a variety of vegetables, annual flowers, herbs, and perennials known to grow well in Otsego County will be featured. Cornell-trained Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions. Customers should bring their own boxes to carry their purchases home. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yck3b54j or call 607-547-2536, ext. 228 for more information.
Fair to focus on perennial plants
WEST WINFIELD — The Upper Unadilla Valley Association will have a Plant and Garden Fair from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the town of Winfield Park.
According to a media release, because of work in progress on U.S. Route 20, the park will only be accessible from the rear off Clapson Street. The sale will feature perennials donated by local gardeners priced from $3 to $5 per pot. No plants will be sold before 10 a.m.
A Duck Derby will begin at 11:30 a.m. Derby tickets are $3 per duck or two ducks for $5. Call 315-855-4368 for advance tickets.
Proceeds will help fund the organization’s scholarship, summer tour and fall banquet
CAA scholarship applicants wanted
COOPERSTOWN — Graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply for Cooperstown Art Association’s annual art scholarship for students planning to study art at the college level.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to $1,400 in awards this year.
Applicants must be students of Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus or Worcester. Homeschooled students living within those school districts are also eligible to apply.
Applications are to be submitted online. The application form is available at www.cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html.
Students will be asked to provide a portfolio of five pieces that best represent their work and artistic abilities. Images may be uploaded directly in the form. Applicants will also upload a document that includes the titles and mediums for each piece entered. Entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Portfolios will be juried by Martha Greenbank Sharer, a local artist and former art instructor.
Funds for the scholarship come from CAA’s annual Adorn-a-Door event and donations from CAA members and patrons.
New cutoff date for Spa craft show
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The cutoff date to submit applications for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs is Wednesday, June 1.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
Crafters may email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or call 315-858-1451 for more information and an application.
Library announces two weekly programs
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester has added two weekly programs to its schedule. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and two days later at 3:30 p.m. will be Craft Fridays.
Craft projects are for all ages and will include soap making, painting and paper puppy puppets. All materials are provided.
Call 607-397-7309 for more information and to register.
Dinner to feature murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery Dinner will be presented at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley on Saturday, May 21, by the Otsego-Schoharie District of Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour and opportunity to meet cast members.
A roast pork dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free.
Call 607-432-3837 or email dtrask@stny.rr.com for more information and tickets.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti will perform Saturday, May 21.
Alone With You will follow on June 11 and next will be The Big Takeover on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Meetings of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown has received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president and town supervisor, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic structures in the village by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 should be included with mail orders to cover postage and handling.
Vaccinations to be weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will continue to have COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. until further notice
All three types of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics are open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
