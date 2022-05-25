Talk on ‘Women in Art and Aviation’ set
FLY CREEK — Judy Steiner Grin will present “Women in Art and Aviation” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the meeting place of the Fly Creek Historical Society on Cemetery Road in the old Grange building.
Her presentation will follow the regular business meeting. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
Doughnut sale to be held by area group
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will sell Mother Slater’s old-fashioned doughnuts for $8 per dozen from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Doughnuts may be pre-ordered by calling Ann at 607-638-9298.
Guild to sponsor opera talk series
COOPERSTOWN — The Glimmerglass Festival will return to the Alice Busch Opera Theatre this season and the Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival will offer an in-person Talking Opera series starting with 7 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Fenimore Art Museum. All other programs will be held at the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Talking Opera will offer free behind-the-scenes insights into the summer’s Festival from visiting artists, company staff and Guild members.
The series will open with a talk by Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri about “Tenor Overboard” featuring the music of Gioachino Rossini. The second Talking Opera, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, will also feature Colaneri, who will address the second opera he is conducting this season, “Carmen.”
Programs will also be video recorded and posted on the Guild’s website at www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Library registeringsummer readers
RICHFELD SPRINGS — Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities,” the summer reading program, is underway at Richfield Springs Public Library. The program will run from June 1 through August.
The library is at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
CAA scholarship applicants wanted
COOPERSTOWN — Graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply for Cooperstown Art Association’s annual art scholarship for students planning to study art at the college level.
According to a media release, CAA will provide up to $1,400 in awards this year.
Applicants must be students of Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mount Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus or Worcester. Homeschooled students living within those school districts are also eligible to apply. Applications are to be submitted online. The application form is available at www.cooperstownart.com/art-scholarship.html.
Students will be asked to provide a portfolio of five pieces that best represent their work and artistic abilities. Images may be uploaded directly in the form. Applicants will also upload a document that includes the titles and mediums for each piece entered. Entries must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Portfolios will be juried by Martha Greenbank Sharer, a local artist and former art instructor.
Funds for the scholarship come from CAA’s annual Adorn-a-Door event and donations from CAA members and patrons.
New cutoff date for Spa craft show
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The cutoff date to submit applications for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs is Wednesday, June 1.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20. Crafters may email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or call 315-858-1451 for more information and an application.
Library announces weekly programs
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester has added two weekly programs to its schedule. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and two days later at 3:30 p.m. will be Craft Fridays.
Craft projects are for all ages and will include soap making, painting and paper puppy puppets. All materials are provided.
Call 607-397-7309 for more information and to register.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
Alone With You will perform on Saturday, June 11, and next will be The Big Takeover on Saturday, June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact set for Friday, Aug. 5; followed by Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
The final meeting of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown has received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president and town supervisor, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic structures in the village by fire. The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459.
A check for $20 should be included with mail orders to cover postage and handling.
