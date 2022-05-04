Series of movies set to start ‘May the 4th’
WORCESTER — Wieting Theatre will host a three-day “May the 4th” movie series in partnership with Worcester-Schenevus Library.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” will be shown Wednesday, May 4; “The Empire Strikes Back: will follow on Thursday, May 5; and “Return of the Jedi” will conclude the series Friday, May 6.
The shows will begin at 7 p.m. The theater is at 168 Main St. in Worcester.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.
Contradance set for Friday at Cornfield
FLY CREEK — Contradancing will return after a two-year hiatus on Friday, May 6, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be by Erik House, Kathy Shimberg and John Potocnik. Peter Blue will be the caller.
According to a media release from the Otsego Dance Society, House, of Springfield Center, is the leader of this month’s band and a lifelong fiddler. Shimberg plays piano and several other instruments in a variety of styles and has played with House at dances for more than 30 years. Potocnik’s fiddle playing is rooted in traditional sounds.
Blue is well known throughout New York, New England and beyond as a musician, caller, and organizer of the Pine Lake dances at Hartwick College.
Contradancing is described as lively. It is done to live music and appeals to singles, couples and families of all ages No experience is needed. Callers also act as teachers for all dances.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a short break halfway through. No refreshments will be available. The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger with a maximum of $20 per family.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607 965-8232, 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Museums to honor mothers on Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum will recognize Mother’s Day by offering free admission to all mothers, grandmothers, and mothers-to-be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Fenimore Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as will Fenimore Gift Shop and The Farmers’ Museum Store
Visit FenimoreArt.org and FarmersMuseum.org for more information including “Made on the farm” free Mother’s Day giveaways.
Monthly meetings to focus on grief
COOPERSTOWN —An adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Helios Care adult grief support meetings are free, monthly drop-in sessions open to all members of the community 18 and older.
Meetings, facilitated by trained staff, are designed to provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of emotions and learn from other community members.
Solar reps to be at Worcester meeting
WORCESTER — At a meeting set by the Town of Worcester Planning Board for Wednesday, May 11, Borrego Solar representatives will be available to respond to any questions relating to a proposed solar farm on 118 Up County Road in Worcester.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
New cutoff date for Spa craft show
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The cutoff date to submit applications for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs is Wednesday, June 1.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
Crafters may email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or call 315-858-1451 for more information and an application.
Library announces weekly programs
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester has added two weekly programs to its schedule. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and two days later at 3:30 p.m. will be Craft Fridays.
Craft projects are for all ages and will include soap making, painting and paper puppy puppets. All materials are provided.
Call 607-397-7309 for more information and to register.
Spa church plans rummage sale
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. A bag sale will be from 4 to 6 p.m.
The sale will include clothes for families as well as housewares, books and toys.
The yearly fundraiser is coordinated by the Christian Fellowship and Service Guild.
Tires, white goods to be collected
MIDDLEFIELD — Tires and white goods may be disposed of from 8 a.m. until noon May 14, at the Middlefield Highway Garage.
There is a limit of 10 rimless tires. No tractor tires will be accepted. Appliances should be free of Freon.
Participants will be required to register upon arrival and unload and load their own items.
Dinner to feature murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery Dinner will be presented at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley on Saturday, May 21, by the Otsego-Schoharie District of Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour and opportunity to meet cast members.
A roast pork dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free.
Call 607-432-3837 or email dtrask@stny.rr.com for more information and tickets.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti will perform Saturday, May 21.
Alone With You will follow on June 11 and next will be The Big Takeover on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Entries wanted for two juried exhibits
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association continues to seek entries for its 2022 juried art exhibits.
Essential Art, the 31st annual regional juried art show, is open to all New York artists 18 and older.
Entries will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. No slides will be accepted.
Jurors will be Frank and Helen Manzo of the Margaretville area. There will be $2,400 in prizes awarded.
Essential Art will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and remain until June 26.
The 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition is open to all U.S. residents and artwork in all fine art mediums. No commercial reproductions or crafts will be accepted.
All entries are to be submitted online. The entry deadline is midnight Sunday, May 15.
This year’s juror is Sarah McCoubrey, a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. Prizes and awards could total as much as $3,000.
The national exhibit will be on display from July 8 to Aug. 12. A preview party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, with awards presented at 6 p.m.
Entry rules, dates, information and complete prospectuses for both shows are all available at www.cooperstownart.com
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Meetings of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown has received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president and town supervisor, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic structures in the village by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 should be included with mail orders to cover postage and handling.
Age lowered for cancer screenings
COOPERSTOWN — The Cancer Services Program of the Central Region is now offering free colorectal cancer screenings for individuals 45 and older.
According to a media release, last year the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for the screenings for those at average risk from 50 to 45.
Health care providers should be consulted about the risks of colorectal cancer and testing options.
Call the CSP at 888-345-0225 for more information.
Youths to be taught rowing technique
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Area Rowing Youth Summer Camp will take place from May to September on Lake Otsego at Brookwood Gardens on state Route 80, outside of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will learn boat handling, basic boat entry/exit procedures, rowing technique, rowing and equipment terminology and oar blade techniques.
The camp is designed for children with little or no experience with rowing. An adult learn-to-row course is also available.
Email otsegoarearowing@gmail.com for more information.
Vaccinations to be weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will continue to have COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. until further notice
All three types of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics are open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
