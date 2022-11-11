Retired lobbyist to address group
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present a talk by Ted Potrikus on how lobbyists function in New York at its 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, meeting at Fly Creek Methodist Church.
According to a media release, Potrikus lived in Fly Creek the first 10 years of his life along with his parents and 10 siblings.
A 1981 graduate of Cooperstown Central School, he is back temporarily on his home turf after spending more than three decades representing New York’s retailers as a lobbyist in Albany. He retired in November 2020 and returned to Cooperstown where he served as editor of The Freeman’s Journal from November 2021 through July 2022.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Potrikus will rely on his local roots and Albany political experience to wade through this year’s state and national elections to gauge their impact on the people of Otsego County – as well as look ahead to how the landscape may shape up for 2024.
Ted and his wife Angie will be in Cooperstown through the end of November. They will then spend time with their daughters and sons-in-law in Charleston, South Carolina, and Tucson, Arizona.
Ham dinner set at local church
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A takeout ham dinner, limited to 100 servings, will be sponsored from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
The $12 meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, a roll and brownie.
Reservations, due by Wednesday, Nov. 16, may be made by calling 607-432-6852.
Proceeds will benefit ongoing work at the church and the Hartwick Food Bank.
Book collection set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will host a book collection from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, in the village hall board room, 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, in preparation for its winter book sale.
Used books in good condition may be donated. CDs, DVDs, and audio books will also accepted. No textbooks or outdated travel books should be included.
Donors should use the Fair Street entrance.
Proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Author to address antiracism topic
COOPERSTOWN — Sheena Mason will talk about her book “Theory of Racelessness: A Case of Antirace(ism) from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the third floor ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the program, part of the Friends of the Village Library Sunday Speaker Series, is free and open to the public.
Mason will talk about how people aspiring toward antiracism can avoid unintentionally upholding racism. Through her teaching, research and service, Mason informs individuals and organizations on antiracism and provides revolutionary antiracist initiatives and policy-changing efforts.
Mason earned her doctorate degree in English literature from Howard University. Before working at SUNY Oneonta as an assistant professor in African American literature, she taught at the College of William and Mary, California Lutheran University, and Howard University.
Museum to offer holiday program
COOPERSTOWN — Thanksgiving at the Farm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, admission will not be charged and any donations will benefit the museum’s education programs.
The blacksmith, pharmacist and printer will all be working and domestic arts interpreters will prepare food using traditional cooking methods and recipes in Lippitt Farmhouse.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information, including a schedule of events for both days.
Rally and Raffle set for shoppers
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and Sharon Springs business will host a Shoppers Rally and Raffle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
According to a media release, shoppers will follow a map while they visit shops and restaurants along Main Street and collect stamps on their Shoppers Rally card. At the final stop at the American Hotel, shoppers may enter to win a basket of holiday cheer and there will be hourly gift card drawings.
Vendor applications and rally maps are available along with more information at www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, because of rising food prices, the Pantry has not only seen an increase in the number of people requesting food but the Pantry’s costs have risen by 15% as well.
The Pantry purchases its food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham and is able to purchase $10 worth of food for each dollar spent.
This year, the Pantry has been serving a monthly average of 463 people, a 30% increase compared to 2021.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
Christmas poem to be celebrated
COOPERSTOWN — Pamela McColl will talk about the life and times of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” poet Clement C. Moore from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the holiday poem is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. McColl’s book “Twas the Night — The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem,” presents the stories behind the poem, including its publishing history, rise in popularity and the editions released in book format purchased by individuals and sought by collectors.
McColl is described as an author, historian, collector and authority on the poem. She spent a decade researching the material for her book.
During her presentation she will share discoveries that link the poem to other early 19th-century writers including Washington Irving and James Fenimore Cooper. McColl will also review the ways in which artists and illustrators of the 19th and 20th centuries (like Norman Rockwell, NC Wyeth, Jessie Willcox Smith, W.W. Denslow and Andy Warhol) were inspired by the classic Christmas poem.
A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow.
The program, included with regular museum admission, is free for museum members, visitors 19 and younger and active military and retired career military personnel. Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to 4 people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company continues to take orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
