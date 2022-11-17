Museum to offer holiday program
COOPERSTOWN — Thanksgiving at the Farm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, admission will not be charged and any donations will benefit the museum’s education programs.
The blacksmith, pharmacist and printer will all be working and domestic arts interpreters will prepare food using traditional cooking methods and recipes in Lippitt Farmhouse.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information, including a schedule of events for both days.
Native American to speak at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Onondaga, Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) scholar and storyteller Perry Ground will present a family-friendly history of Thanksgiving from a Native American perspective from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, Ground’s talk, “Re-Thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday,” will include images and historical information.
While the content of the presentation may best be understood by those 10 and older, Ground’s interactive style and memorable presence makes him a favorite for all ages.
A corn-husk doll craft making activity will follow the presentation.
The program will be presented in the Louis C. Jones Center during the museum’s Thanksgiving at The Farm event.
There is no charge to attend however the museum asks that attendees consider donating to benefit The Farmers' Museum's education programs.
Registration is not required.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Rally and Raffle set for shoppers
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and Sharon Springs business will host a Shoppers Rally and Raffle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
According to a media release, shoppers will follow a map while they visit shops and restaurants along Main Street and collect stamps on their Shoppers Rally card. At the final stop at the American Hotel, shoppers may enter to win a basket of holiday cheer and there will be hourly gift card drawings.
Vendor applications and rally maps are available along with more information at www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally.
Wreath Festival set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the upstairs ballroom gallery at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Adorn-a-Door will feature the silent auction of about 100 wreaths decorated by area artists, craftspeople and business people.
After receiving a bidding number in exchange for a $2 donation, bids may be placed on as many wreaths as desired. Bidding will stop at 4:30 p.m.
A "Dinner's On Us," raffle for a week's worth of gift certificates to local area restaurants valued at $400 will be awarded at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at CAA for $10 each and will also be sold the day of the Festival.
Proceeds will support the Cooperstown Art Association and its scholarship fund for area high school seniors.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, because of rising food prices, the Pantry has not only seen an increase in the number of people requesting food but the Pantry’s costs have risen by 15% as well.
The Pantry purchases its food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham and is able to purchase $10 worth of food for each dollar spent.
This year, the Pantry has been serving a monthly average of 463 people, a 30% increase compared to 2021.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
Christmas poem to be celebrated
COOPERSTOWN — Pamela McColl will talk about the life and times of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” poet Clement C. Moore from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the holiday poem is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. McColl’s book “'Twas the Night — The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem,” presents the stories behind the poem, including its publishing history, rise in popularity and the editions released in book format purchased by individuals and sought by collectors.
McColl is described as an author, historian, collector and authority on the poem. She spent a decade researching the material for her book.
During her presentation she will share discoveries that link the poem to other early 19th-century writers including Washington Irving and James Fenimore Cooper. McColl will also review the ways in which artists and illustrators of the 19th and 20th centuries (like Norman Rockwell, NC Wyeth, Jessie Willcox Smith, W.W. Denslow and Andy Warhol) were inspired by the classic Christmas poem.
A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow.
The program, included with regular museum admission, is free for museum members, visitors 19 and younger and active military and retired career military personnel. Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to 4 people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Museum to offer Lantern Tours
COOPERSTOWN — Guided walks will be given at The Farmers’ Museum during the Holiday Lantern Tours, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
According to a media release, guides will lead visitors through the museum’s grounds by lantern light. History behind December holidays, including Christmas, and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past will be included.
Multiple 60-minute tours limited to 14 visitors will be offered every 20 minutes each evening, starting at 3 p.m. The last tour will begin at 8 p.m.
Reservations are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Tickets on sale for Dickens classic
COOPERSTOWN — Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com for the four live performances of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” to be presented at The Farmers’ Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company continues to take orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.