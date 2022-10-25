Program on ticks to be presented
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present “Ticks or Treat: Ticks, Deer, and Tick-borne diseases in the Northeast,” a program focused on a clinical Lyme tick vaccine trial taking place at Bassett Medical Center this fall.
The presentation will take place at the Fly Creek Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will include information about common ticks and tick-borne diseases found in Upstate New York, prevention methods, and the role that white-tailed deer play in the spread of the disease.
The program will be led by Mandy Roome, a Bassett Research Institute research scientist and Bassett Medical Center Clinical Nurse Research Supervisor Jen Victory.
The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Art in the Dark tours to be given
COOPERSTOWN — Evening tours will be given by Fenimore Art Museum guides through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light. Stops will be made along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy, and untold stories within the artworks. Hidden secrets will be uncovered within the paintings with the help of a special ultraviolet light.
The 45-minute Art in the Dark tours will be offered at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26 and 27.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $13.50 for members, or $16 and may be purchased at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Lantern-lit tours set at museum
COOPERSTOWN — “Things That Go Bump in the Night” Ghost Tours will be offered every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, the guided lantern-lit tours of the shadowy museum grounds will feature Michael Henrici who will bring Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart” to life.
The event was inspired by Louis C. Jones’s classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York State.
The tour is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Artist to pay visit to gallery for talk
COOPERSTOWN — Regina B. Quinn will be at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to answer questions about her exhibit “Radiant Edges” and her artistic process.
According to a media release, the solo show in Gallery A is scheduled to close Saturday.
The encaustic painter describes her paintings as an invitation to viewers to stay closely connected to the natural world, all living things and one another.
Encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting, is defined as a form of painting that involves a heated wax medium to which colored pigments have been added. The molten mix is applied to a surface — usually prepared wood, though canvas and other materials are sometimes used.
Treat-or-treating set at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Children 12 and younger may trick-or-treat at The Farmers’ Museum and interact with characters from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. 1:00 According to a media release, parents and grandparents may watch children go door-to-door in the museum’s country village. They will also meet and interact with Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman from Washington Irving’s classic tale.
Dramatic readings of excerpts from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will take place at 1:15, 2:15, and 3:15 p.m. in the Schoolhouse.
The event is sponsored in part by the Clark Foundation and Otsego County government.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Library event billed as seasonal treat
WORCESTER — A reading and book signing by Thomas R. Clark, a speculative fiction author and podcaster, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Worcester-Schenevus Library at 170 Main St. in Worcester, is being billed as a Halloween weekend treat.
According to a media release, Clark is the author of “Bella’s Boys” and “Fireflies and Apple Pie” from “The God Provides.” Both have been nominated for a Splatterpunk Award. His other books include “Summerhome,” “Good Boy” and “The Death List.”
Autumnal refreshments will be served.
Historian to give talk on company
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Town Historian Bob Parmerter will give a power point presentation on the history of C.H. Graham Hose Company from its inception in 1885 to the present. It will include the fire engines and equipment, the four firehouses, major fires and non-fire activities.
CAA to sponsor Pumpkin Glow
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association welcomes participation from the community at its upcoming Pumpkin Glow Jack-o’-Lantern outdoor festival scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
According to a media release, carved or decorated candlelit pumpkins will be placed on the Village Hall porch at 22 Main St. creating a glowing display.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
School to serve veterans breakfast
CHERRY VALLEY — Reservations are wanted for the Veterans Day Breakfast planned for 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
According to a media release, breakfast will be served to veterans and their guests after a short program in the gymnasium.
Call Laura Carson at the school at 607-264-9332, ext. 501, for more information and to make reservations.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company is taking orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.