Walk organized to explore wetlands
MIDDLEFIELD — The “Get the Kids Out” program created by Otsego County Conservation Association will feature a walk at the Forest of the Dozen Dads in Middlefield from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, Oct. 7.
According to a media release, “Wetland Exploration” will be led by OCCA Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish. Participants will explore life at the edge of a beaver pond and will also learn about the trees and plants along the trail.
Forest of the Dozen Dads is a county-owned forest at 325 Blacks Road. Children should dress for the weather and expect muddy trails.
The program is free and open to all ages.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4uaef253 for more information and to register or email MacLeish at education@occainfo.org.
Contradance season to close Friday
FLY CREEK — The last of the season contradance will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be by the Catskill Gamblers with Peter Blue and the caller will be Robby Poulette.
According to a media release, the Catskill Gamblers are described as an acoustic folk and traditional from the Northern Catskills area and are made up of Bernd Neumann playing fiddle and Jon Woodin on guitar. They play folk originals and driving Irish and Old Time Tunes. They will be joined by Blue playing traditional tunes and his own originals on nyckleharpa and accordion.
Poulette developed his calling skills while at Hartwick College under the tutelage of Blue. He calls at a variety of dances in the Cooperstown area, including frequent appearances at Pine Lake dances.
Contradancing is defined as a lively style of dance done to live music. All ages are welcome and no dance partner is needed. No experience is necessary since the caller teaches each dance. Newcomers who arrive by 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults, $4 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. Tje maximum is $20 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Rotary to present ‘fun-filled’ day
MIDDLEFIELD — The Cooperstown Rotary Club will present its sixth Fall Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center at 124 County Road 52, just outside the village.
According to a media release, the event is designed to showcase what autumn in Cooperstown is all about and to bring the community together for a fun-filled day featuring pumpkins, cider, local vendors, music and food.
Classic tractors to be showcased
COOPERSTOWN — Tractor Fest will illustrate the growth of farming technology with classic tractors and small engines from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, more than 60 classic tractors will line up for this year’s event representing several manufacturers including Farmall, Ford, Case, Oliver, Moline, and John Deere.
Several local tractor clubs will also take part. Tractors will be seen parading throughout the museum grounds and at work in the fields.
Wagons filled with visitors will travel around the museum grounds pulled by a tractor and there will be corn cutter demonstrations and a display of large and small hit-and-miss engines.
Tractor Fest is sponsored in part by Five Star Subaru.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A new series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Lantern-lit tours planned at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours will begin every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday only from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, at The Farmers' Museum.
According to a media release, the guided lantern-lit tours of the shadowy museum grounds will feature Michael Henrici who will bring Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart” to life.
The event was inspired by Louis C. Jones's classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York State.
The tour is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Luck of the Draw tickets available
COOPERSTOWN — The Luck of the Draw fundraiser is underway at the Cooperstown Art Association this.
According to a media release, tickets are available for $80 each at CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Ticket holders will receive one of 80 donated works of art created by local and regional artists.
Art for the fundraiser will be displayed in CAA’s Gallery B through Oct. 22. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Names of all Luck of the Draw ticket holders will be randomly selected.
Ticket holders may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. Raffle tickets will be available at $2 each or three for $5 at CAA. The individual whose raffle ticket is drawn will win first choice of the 80 works on display.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company is taking orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. They will be available from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, during Junior Firefighter Day, in conjunction with Fire Awareness month. A silent auction will also be held that day for Helgeson’s original oil painting.
Card orders will also be available from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
As further stated in the release, order forms will be available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Final barbecue to be sponsored
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its last monthly $13 takeout chicken dinner prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The dinner will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than Wednesday, Oct. 19. Patrons may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners and telephone numbers for order confirmation. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available.
Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
