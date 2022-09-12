Hop City Hellcats to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present The Hop City Hellcats on Saturday, Sept. 17, for those 21 and older.
According to a media release, from the heart of the I-88 corridor, the group plays original songs, mixing classic outlaw country and blues.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Depot for the 7 p.m. three-hour train ride with cash bar.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Speaker Series to start Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present its first program of the 2022-23 Sunday Speaker Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
“The Mission and Work of the Community Foundation of Otsego County,” will be outlined by the organization's executive director Jeff Katz.
According to a media release, established in 2019, CFOC set out to establish a Founders Campaign to raise $2 million to meet the ongoing critical needs of Otsego County. After the pandemic hit, however, its attention shifted to establishing a COVID Relief Fund to meet short-term and immediate needs of the county. Having successfully reached its goals, CFOC returned to its initial mission of helping to build a community that provides healthy, enriching and prosperous opportunities for all.
Katz and his family moved to Cooperstown in 2003. He is a former three-term mayor of Cooperstown, former options trader, published author and serves on, as well as leads, the boards of several local nonprofit organizations.
The monthly Sunday Speaker programs take place on the third floor in the ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Programs are free and open to the public.
Legion to serve barbecued chicken
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor a dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Dinners will be $12 and chicken halves will be $7.
Grange to sponsor sale of baked goods
COOPERSTOWN — The Butternut Valley Grange of Gilbertsville will sponsor a bake sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, during the Harvest Festival at The Farmers’ Museum just outside Cooperstown.
According to a media release, among the items to be sold will be pies, cookies and breads.
Sharon Spa tours focused on history
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Historical Society will sponsor 90-minute historical walking tours of Sharon Springs focused on its spas, hotels and rooming houses.
Scheduled during the two-day Sharon Springs Harvest Festival, tours will step off at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.
Tickets are $10 each and the tours will start from the porch of the Roseboro Hotel on Main Street.
Registration is available at Eventbrite.com.
Visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org or call 518-860-5513 for more information.
How to save seeds to be demonstrated
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County’s Master Gardeners will sponsor a Seed Saving Workshop from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
The required registration is due by Monday, Sept. 19 and may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ms48pknt.
Participants are asked to bring an empty one-gallon plastic jug with a handle.
A $5 donation is suggested to cover materials.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 238 for more information.
Monthly dinners offered at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Sept. 16.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Vendors have time to apply for Fair
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted from vendors until the end of September for the second annual Fall Craft Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road just outside the village of Richfield Springs.
The event is being coordinated by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs and will benefit its annual fundraising efforts.
Email fallcraftfair@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A new series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, the free meetings are open to all members of the community 18 and older and are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Cemetery board needs members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
