How to save seeds to be demonstrated
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County’s Master Gardeners will sponsor a Seed Saving Workshop from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ms48pknt.
Participants are asked to bring an empty one-gallon plastic jug with a handle.
A $5 donation is suggested to cover materials.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 238 for more information.
Market to celebrate pumpkins and fall
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will celebrate pumpkins and the coming of fall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
According to a media release, along with 30 farmers, artisans and food producers, the Market will feature pumpkin-themed products, pumpkin painting and pumpkin recipes.
Pumpkin Day specials will include handmade glass pumpkins from Crystal’s Customs, beeswax pumpkin-shaped candles from L’ouvriere, ceramic pumpkins from Terracotta Republic, a variety of local pumpkins, squash and gourds from Heller’s Farm, Rock Hill Farm and Lapps’ Produce and pumpkin treats and seasonal flavors.
“With the coming of fall, it’s time to celebrate all things pumpkin. We’re glad to offer some fall fun to our customers and to showcase the wonderful pumpkins, produce, prepared foods, baked goods, and artisan items available at the year-round Farmers’ Market,” Market Manager Karrie Larsson noted in the release.
John Potocnik will perform fiddle tunes on the Market Stage from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from May through December and noon until 5 p.m. Tuesdays in July, August and September.
Visit www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or call 607-547-6195 for more information.
Museum weekend set on fiber arts
COOPERSTOWN — Weaving and Fiber Arts Weekend will return to The Farmers’ Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25.
According to a media release, visitors will find demonstrations, exhibits, and hands-on activities related to spinning, weaving and quilting throughout the museum both days.
Among those expected to participate in the weekend event are members of the Fenimore Quilt Club, Susquehanna Valley Quilters, Golden Fleece Spinners Society, Butternut Valley Spinners, Cherry Valley Spinners and individual fiber artists.
Some exhibitors will have items priced to sell — including chenille scarves and quilts.
Museum interpreters will demonstrate a variety of textile techniques, as well as provide hands-on activities for visitors.
Todd’s General Store will offer a variety of woven items made by the museum’s textile interpreters.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Highway 80, just outside Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Society to present program at cemetery
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present “Cemetery Stone Restoration” with Kurt Riegel of Riegel Restoration in Greene at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Presbyterian Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
The cemetery is directly across the road from the old Grange building now home to the Fly Creek Historical Society.
Attendees are advised to dress accordingly and bring lawn chairs if desired.
A business meeting will follow the presentation along with refreshments to include coffee and tea.
The program is free and open to the public.
Jaguars to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The Laurens Jaguars Color Guard will sponsor a dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue from 3 p.m. until sold out Friday, Sept. 30, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7. Dinners will include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans, corn, roll, dessert and drink.
Vendors have time to apply for Fair
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted from vendors until the end of September for the second annual Fall Craft Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,
at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road just outside the village of Richfield Springs.
The event is being coordinated by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs and will benefit its annual fundraising efforts. Email fallcraftfair@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A new series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
