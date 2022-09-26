Society to present program at cemetery
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present “Cemetery Stone Restoration” with Kurt Riegel of Riegel Restoration in Greene at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Presbyterian Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
The cemetery is directly across the road from the old Grange building now home to the Fly Creek Historical Society.
Attendees are advised to dress accordingly and bring lawn chairs if desired.
A business meeting will follow the presentation along with refreshments to include coffee and tea.
The program is free and open to the public.
Church to sponsor rummage sale days
COOPERSTOWN — The First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Pioneer and Elm streets in Cooperstown will sponsor a donation rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 and 30, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Shoppers are requested to bring bags for their items.
Luck of the Draw tickets to be sold
COOPERSTOWN — The Luck of the Draw fundraiser is set to return to Cooperstown Art Association this fall.
According to a media release, tickets will be available starting Friday, Sept. 30, for $80 each, at CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Ticket holders will receive one of 80 donated works of art created by local and regional artists.
Art for the fundraiser will be displayed in CAA’s Gallery B from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Names of all Luck of the Draw ticket holders will be randomly selected.
Ticket holders may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. Raffle tickets will be available at $2 each or three for $5 at CAA. The individual whose raffle ticket is drawn will win first choice of the 80 works on display.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Jaguars to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The Laurens Jaguars Color Guard will sponsor a dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue from 3 p.m. until sold out Friday, Sept. 30, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7. Dinners will include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans, corn, roll, dessert and drink.
Fall Into Clay event to be held
COOPERSTOWN — Fall Into Clay will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the open house and sale will take place rain or shine in the garden courtyard between Smithy Gallery and Smithy Clay Studio to mark the beginning of the Smithy Clay Studio’s fall classes, workshops and open studio sessions.
The sale will feature ceramic works by Smithy Clay Studio artists who will also give demonstrations, explanations about techniques and provide an opportunity to see into their creative processes.
Participating artists include Karin Bremer, Ann Geiger, Kris Gildenblatt, Megan Irving, Adam Jennett, Bob McCann, Bruce Schwabach and Dorothy Strachman.
The Killdeer Trio, featuring Evan Jagels, Wyatt Ambrose and Sebastian Green, will entertain. Light refreshments will be available
Hanzolo to play on weekend train
MILFORD — Hanzolo will be the featured band when the Cooperstown Blues Express departs Milford Depot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, the band is described as a funk/reggae band that produces groovy, soulful originals and fun, funky covers.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the three-hour ride with cash bar for those 21 and older.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Museum to host Blacksmith days
COOPERSTOWN — Blacksmith Weekend will return to The Farmers’ Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2.
According to a media release, the bellows will blow and hot iron will be manipulated by hammer as blacksmiths work on a number of forges to show the versatility of the blacksmith’s craft.
The event will feature demonstrations of traditional tool and hardware making with related hands-on activities.
Visit www.FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Fall celebration set in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD — The Town of Middlefield Historical Association will host its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on the grounds of the Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the 1875 schoolhouse will showcase handmade quilts. Quilters will be explain their workmanship and discuss the heritage and family stories behind their quilts.
Jim Louden, author and railroad historian, will give a presentation on area trains and trolleys. He will address the growth and decline of railway operation and development of the area’s railway system. Louden, an Oneonta native, has devoted decades researching, speaking publicly and writing about local railroad history.
The family-friendly event will also feature local artisans selling wood products, honey and wax products, maple syrup, chainsaw carvings, handsewn table coverings and baked goods.
Entertainment will include a tarot card reader and music by the Bluegrass Hoppers. There will also be a Lucky Draw auction table featuring items donated by the event’s local craft vendors and area businesses.
Face painting, a petting zoo and games will be available for children.
Trucks from Down Home Doughnuts and Phat Backs will provide breakfast and lunch options and homemade pie will be sold by the slice by MHA members.
Society to present historical video
LAURENS — The Laurens Historical Society will show the historical video “The Oneonta Fair,” at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Highway 11 in Laurens.
The week-long event was reportedly first held in 1873, and grew to be known as the Central New York Fair, as well as the second largest fair in the state.
Final dinner to be offered at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its last monthly $13 takeout chicken dinner prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The dinner will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than Wednesday, Oct. 19. Patrons may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners and telephone numbers for order confirmation. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
Vendors have time to apply for Fair
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted from vendors until the end of September for the second annual Fall Craft Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,
at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road just outside the village of Richfield Springs.
The event is being coordinated by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs and will benefit its annual fundraising efforts. Email fallcraftfair@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — A new series of monthly adult grief support group meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
