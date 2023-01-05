Monthly dinner to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — The first chicken and biscuit dinner of 2023 will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Art Garage to be open in January
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road will be open daily by appointment through Jan. 31.
According to a media release, featured will be "Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy" and hand-painted Kenyan wooden keychains for which sale proceeds will benefit the Mukuru Art Collective.
"Kelley's Carved Quiet Convey" is described as a visual surround of crude or refined painted trucks carved from 1940s to the 1990s by the late Oneonta farmer folk artist, Lavern Kelley.
Call/text: 315-941-9607, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown, or email leartgarage@gmail.com for more information.
CAA galleries to be renovated
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown Art Association will be closed to the public for gallery space renovations and to prepare for the annual Fenimore Quilt Club show scheduled for Feb. 4 through 19.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Studio sessions to begin Jan. 9
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Gallery Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown will have open studio sessions with Ann Geiger from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3.
The $90 fee will include clay.
Call 607-547-8671 or email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
