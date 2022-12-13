FCAHS to host annual luncheon
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have its annual Christmas luncheon at the Fly Creek Methodist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Participating individuals are to provide a dish to pass, their own plate and flatware and a wrapped white elephant gift to exchange.
Members will meet at 11:30 a.m. to set up. All are welcome.
Spa church to host caroling at bonfire
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Christmas carols followed by cookies and cocoa will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. Dec. 16, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs.
All are welcome around the bonfire to celebrate the season in song.
From 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, the church will provide a free gift wrapping service.
At 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, the church will have a Blue Christmas program for those experiencing a loss or who find the holiday season a struggle.
Call 315-858-1553 for more information.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, because of rising food prices, the Pantry has not only seen an increase in the number of people requesting food but the Pantry’s costs have risen by 15% as well.
The Pantry purchases its food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham and is able to purchase $10 worth of food for each dollar spent.
This year, the Pantry has been serving a monthly average of 463 people, a 30% increase compared to 2021.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
Tickets on sale for Dickens classic
COOPERSTOWN — Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com for the four live performances of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” to be presented at The Farmers’ Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company continues to take orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed in-person from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday.
Order forms are also available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
The Center will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4, for the holidays.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
