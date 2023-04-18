Creative Aging to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello will present an afternoon of art, storytelling, and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the program, a presentation of the Memory Maker Project, is designed for older adults, individuals living with memory loss, and care partners.
Participation will be included with museum admission tickets which are $15 for adults and $12.50 for seniors 65 and older.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Chamber to host Doubleday event
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will host Downhome at Doubleday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, during which local community and business members may play casual pickup softball on Doubleday Field.
According to a media release, an introduction by Friends of Doubleday Field will provide an overview of the field’s history and update on recent improvements and developments.
The event for adults only is $20 per person and includes snacks. There will be free T-shirts (sizes L and XL) available to players day-of, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The required registration may be completed at www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events
Contact office@cooperstownchamber.org or 607-547-9983 for more information.
Choir for children forming in village
COOPERSTOWN — Enrollment has begun for the Cooperstown Children’s Choir, a musical opportunity for children in the Del-Otsego area. Rehearsals will begin on Friday, April 28. The choir is for children ages 7 to 12.
According to a media release, participants will learn classic pop and rock & roll songs and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for an end of session performance. There will also be solo opportunities.
Rehearsals take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Fridays from April 28 to June 16, with a performance the weekend of June 17 and 18.
Email CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com or call 607-304-1359 for more information and to register.
Chili fundraiser to be at Grange
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will be sponsored by the Pierstown Grange from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday April 28. The $9 dine-in or takeout meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake, and a beverage.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Career Night series set to end
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, will feature food service and hospitality careers. It will be the final program in a series that began in February.
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Ham dinner to be served at church
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in, takeout, or local delivery ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Schenevus United Methodist Church at 66 Main St. in Schenevus.
Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, cabbage salad, rolls and homemade pies will be available by donation.
Call 607-638-5525 for local deliver.
Dinner to include murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery dinner with drawings and prizes will be presented Saturday, May 6, at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, from 4 to 5 p.m. guests will socialize and meet the characters.
A roast pork dinner with all the fixings and choice of desserts will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free. Call 607-287-0937 or email stoys@stny.rr.com for ticket information.
The event is sponsored by the Otsego-Schoharie District of the Order of the Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
July 4th parade theme revealed
SPRINGFIELD — The Town of Springfield 4th of July Parade Committee announced in a media release that the 2023 parade theme will be “Salute to Lady Liberty.”
Participation in the parade is free and open to all individuals, groups, and businesses. An online parade registration form is available at https://forms.gle/LNJK7CMKudSEpz339, as well as on the Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration Facebook page.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses, and equine unit categories. Judging will be based partly on use of the theme, “Salute to Lady Liberty,” which participants are free to interpret in any way.
Registered parade participants are asked to assemble at their assigned locations on Frank Smith Road in Springfield Center before 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., rain or shine.
The Fourth of July parade will be followed by a celebration with food, music, historical displays, and more at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center, and an evening concert and firework display at Glimmerglass State Park at 7:30 p.m.
The next meetings of the Springfield Fourth of July Committee will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 23 and June 30, at Springfield Community Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Art by the Lake seeks participants
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum is accepting artist submissions for its annual juried summer art invitational, Art by the Lake, set for Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, painters, photographers, and sculptors may submit their works. Selected artists will also have the opportunity to display, demonstrate and sell their art during the event. Cash prizes will be presented.
The application deadline is May 31. A non-refundable $15 application fee is required upon submission.
Visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl to apply and for more information.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
