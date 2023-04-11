Gardening set to be addressed at event
MILFORD — Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers will host a series of Spring Garden Day events and workshops at the 2023 Earth Fest scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Milford Central School.
According to a media release, Master Gardeners will provide gardening activities for children, as well as information on the best gardening practices and the environment to support their Gardening for the Greater Good theme.
Four free workshops focused on vegetable gardening, butterfly gardens, deer damage and the Oneonta Community Garden will be held.
Workshop descriptions are posted at cceschoharie-otsego.org/events.
Registration for the workshops is available at occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Career journalist to share his life
COOPERSTOWN — Lewis M. Simons will discuss his book “To Tell the Truth: My Life as a Foreign Correspondent” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Simons, a Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent on foreign affairs, will talk about his experiences spanning 50 years in journalism.
He began his career as a foreign correspondent in 1967, at the height of the Vietnam War. Since then, he has reported on some of what are reported to be the most far-reaching developments in politics, economics, civil unrest, and social conditions throughout much of the world.
As further stated in the release, in 1986, Simons and two colleagues from the San Jose Mercury News won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for exposing the Marcos family’s theft of billions from the Philippines.
His op-ed and analytical articles have appeared in news publications and online media, and he has made appearances on six commercial broadcast television networks in America and the UK.
Sunday’s talk represents the final program in the Sunday Speaker
Series sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Longhouse tales to be performed
COOPERSTOWN — Master storyteller and cultural educator Perry Ground will visit Fenimore Art Museum for a family-friendly performance of stories from the Haudenosaunee Longhouse at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
According to a media release, “Stories from the People of the Longhouse” will be presented in the museum’s auditorium.
Stories from the People of the Longhouse feature traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) legends that have been told for hundreds of years. The stories teach about the beliefs, customs and history of the Haudenosaunee people. Storyteller Perry Ground will bring the stories to life through descriptions, his rhythmic voice, and stage presence. Elements of traditional Haudenosaunee lifestyle, pieces of historical information and considerable humor are woven into each story.
Discussion about the Haudenosaunee culture and the art of storytelling will also be part of the program.
Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy. He has been a storyteller and educator for more than 25 years.
Tickets, ranging in price from $6 to $12, are available online at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Museum to begin Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Food for Thought lunch and lecture series will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
According to a media release, the first program will feature Associate Curator Ann Cannon who will give a tour of the exhibit, Imprinted: The American Painter-Etcher Movement. The American Painter-Etcher Movement, also known as the Etching Revival, sought to re-establish public appreciation for etching and counter the popular view — pervasive by the mid-19th century — that engraving was solely a way to make affordable reproductions of artwork.
On Wednesday, April 26, artist Ashley Norwood Cooper will present a tour of her exhibit, Swarm, that explores the creative lives of women, awkwardness of family relationships, and unpredictability of the natural world.
There will also be Food for Thought presentations on May 10, June 7, and Nov. 1. In May, Exhibitions Director Chris Rossi will provide a behind-the-scenes-look at how an exhibit comes together at Fenimore Art Museum.
Tickets are $25 for members or $30. Tickets are to be reserved online through Eventbrite.com.
Call 607-547-1510 or visit the online calendar at FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Career Night series end drawing near
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs will focus on the professional laborer.
The final Career Night in the series that began in February will be Friday, April 28, and will focus on food service and hospitality.
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Actors wanted by Glimmer Globe
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will host open auditions for a production of Shakespeare’s final work, “The Tempest.”
According to a media release, in-person auditions will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Those interested may register for a time slot at FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions.
Video submissions will also be accepted. All roles are open and actors of all experience levels are encouraged to audition. All actors offered a role will receive a stipend between $350- and 700 depending on the size of the role.
The summer performances take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from July 12 to Aug. 10, in the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
Visit FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions for more information.
Creative Aging to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Creative Aging Specialist Christina Muscatello will present an afternoon of art, storytelling, and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the program was designed by Memory Maker for Creative Aging for older adults, individuals living with memory loss, and care partners.
The program is included with museum admission.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80 just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Choir for children forming in village
COOPERSTOWN — Enrollment has begun for the Cooperstown Children’s Choir, a musical opportunity for children in the Del-Otsego area. Rehearsals will begin on Friday, April 28. The choir is for children ages 7 to 12.
According to a media release, participants will learn classic pop and rock & roll songs and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for an end of session performance. There will also be solo opportunities.
Rehearsals take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Fridays from April 28 to June 16, with a performance the weekend of June 17 and 18.
Email CooperstownChildrens Choir@gmail.com, visit www.Cooperstown ChildrensChoir.com or call 607-304-1359 for more information and to register.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
