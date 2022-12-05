FCAHS to host annual luncheon
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have its annual Christmas luncheon at the Fly Creek Methodist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Participating individuals are to provide a dish to pass, their own plate and flatware and a wrapped white elephant gift to exchange.
Members will meet at 11:30 a.m. to set up. All are welcome.
Service to address Blue Christmas
CHERRY VALLEY — The United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley will host a Blue Christmas service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
According to a media release, all are welcome to attend the service created especially for those experiencing a loss of any kind or feeling down during the Christmas season.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, because of rising food prices, the Pantry has not only seen an increase in the number of people requesting food but the Pantry’s costs have risen by 15% as well.
The Pantry purchases its food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham and is able to purchase $10 worth of food for each dollar spent.
This year, the Pantry has been serving a monthly average of 463 people, a 30% increase compared to 2021.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
Tickets on sale for Dickens classic
COOPERSTOWN — Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com for the four live performances of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” to be presented at The Farmers’ Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company continues to take orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.