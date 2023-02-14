Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Series on careers to begin locally
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs. Part of a series, programs will continue on select Fridays in March and April. Each will focus on a different career path.
According to a media release, health care careers will be featured Friday. A local doctor, nurse and paramedic will offer insights into their professions. A question-and-answer period will follow. Students in seventh through 12 grade are encouraged to attend. Parents/guardians are also welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Astronomy evening set in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Naked Eye Astronomy will be offered at Mohican Farm in Springfield from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Conservation Association, participants will see bright stars and constellations and may also be able to see Mars, Jupiter and Venus — without a telescope.
Participants should dress to be outside for more than an hour and bring a camp chair and blanket.
Registration is strongly recommended for the program so that organizers can get in touch if weather forces postponement.
Visit www.occainfo.org or call 607-547-4468 for more information and to register.
American Legion to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — A dine-in and takeout turkey dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The meal will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 5.
Vendor market set at library’s venue
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library at 170-174 Main St. in Worcester has added a venue next door called the Library Annex where events will be held.
Vendors from the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, with baked goods, barbecued foods, cheeses, micro greens, crafts, spices, jams, jellies, Tupperware, art, and body care products.
Vendors interested in having a table may call Josh at 719-246-5593.
Beginning March 2, the Office of the Aging will offer the Tai Chi for Arthritis course from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks for those 60 and older. Call Sarah at 607-547-4232 to register.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
Program to address legal guardianship
COOPERSTOWN — A Lawyer in the Library program focused on legal guardianship will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Supreme Court Law Library at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown
According to a media release information will be provided by Susan Lettis, an associate with the New York State Supreme Court Mental Hygiene Legal Service, on how to approach the court about appointing a legal guardian, someone who would have the authority to help an incapacitated adult manage their personal needs and/or property to include paying bills, organizing finances, applying for benefits, and making health care decisions.
The program is free and open to the public.
CAA requesting items for Bazaar
COOPERSTOWN — Donations of gently-used fine arts and crafts are requested by the Cooperstown Art Association to include in its yard sale style Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar fundraiser.
Donations may be left with CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 21 to March 3.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information and to arrange a drop off time.
The bazaar is scheduled for March 11 to 18.
Farmers’ Market seeking vendors
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters, and specialty food makers may apply to be a part of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for the May 2023 to April 2024 season.
According to a media release, vendors must be within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown. Categories include agricultural (food and non-food), prepared food and crafted products. Vendors offering bread, ready-to-eat prepared foods and local grains are especially needed.
New applicants and new products will be juried to ensure high quality and product diversity in the market. The vendor selection committee is made up of six full-time vendors, the market manager, and an Otsego 2000 board member.
Applications, due by noon March 1, are available by visiting cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, or contacting Karrie Larsson, Otsego 2000 Market Manager, market@otsego2000.org, 607-547-6195.
Call for sellers issued for events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Agency releases scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
Museum offering tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
