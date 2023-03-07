Corned beef to be served in Laurens
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor a dine-in or takeout $10 corned beef and cabbage dinner for the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Exhibit dedicated to peace fighter
MIDDLEFIELD — “True Friends,” an exhibit of works by Nancy Waller (1918-2017), will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday March 10, at the Art Garage.
According to a media release, dedicated to her friend, Ellen St. John (1925-2023), the show aims to help build awareness of the Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award to be given annually to a graduating Cooperstown Central School student recognized as a peacemaker by the school community.
Proceeds from sales will benefit the award, which will be managed by the Friends Fiduciary, a Quaker investment firm. Donations will also be accepted.
St. John’s friends include Deb Dickinson, one of the driving forces behind establishing the award designed to keep her spirit alive by investing in young people who show their own capacity for creating possibilities for peaceful solutions to conflict in school and the wider community— and who plan to continue with peacemaking efforts in the future. Award applications are available from the guidance office at Cooperstown Central School.
After the opening, the show of watercolors and other art forms will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 11, 18 and 25; and daily with a text or call to Art Garage Director and Waller’s daughter, Sydney Waller at 315-941-9607.
Visitors are encouraged to carpool for the opening reception as parking is limited. The Art Garage is at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield.
Spring Cleaning sale to feature art
COOPERSTOWN — Spring Cleaning, a biennial sale sponsored by the Cooperstown Art Association, will be held in Gallery A from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and will resume Tuesday, March 14, and continue daily through Saturday, March 18. The sale will feature gently-used fine arts and crafts along with art supplies and tools donated by area artists and patrons.
According to a media release, there will be ceramics, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles. Proceeds will benefit CAA and its prize fund for artists.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Plans being made for July parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Two audition dates noted for operas
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Glimmerglass Festival will audition youth and local adult performers for roles in the 2023 Festival productions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
According to a media release, the company will cast youths ages 8 to 18 to perform in two productions for the 2023 Festival. Opportunities include chorus roles in Puccini’s “La bohème,” and both solo and chorus roles in “The Rip Van Winkles.”
Glimmerglass is also seeking adults ages 18 and older to perform in two productions to include chorus roles in “La bohème,” and non-speaking, non singing acting roles in Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Singers should prepare one age-appropriate song from American folk, musical theater, classical or school music repertoire (no rock or pop music). Singers should bring a copy of their sheet music. A pianist will be provided, but singers are welcome to bring their own. Performers must be available for rehearsals beginning in May and June through performances in August.
An audition form is available at https://tinyurl.com/yebnxp3h.
Visit glimmerglass.org/auditions for more information.
Glimmerglass is at 7300 State Highway 80 in Springfield Center.
Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The third in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on law enforcement and firefighting.
Additional Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, March 17: banking and finance
Friday, March 31: agriculture and livestock
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Call for vendors issued for events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Tours via Zoom continue at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum is offering virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place on Zoom from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour to allow the museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
