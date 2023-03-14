Dinner to feature corned beef, ham
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A corned beef or ham dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Hartwick Fire Department Company 2, at 4877 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
The dine-in or takeout meals will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Call 607-547-8091 on Friday to place orders.
Vendors to be at Strawberry Hall
WORCESTER — Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market will have vendors at Worcester-Schenevus Library’s Strawberry Hall venue at 174 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Included will be baked goods, cheeses, microgreens, spices, jams, jellies, crafts, art, Tupperware, and body care.
AJ’s Smokin’ BBQ will also have a food truck parked out front.
Vendors interested in having a table may call Josh at 719-246-5593.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
Tribute concert set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Live Music Cooperstown, a nonprofit community group and live music promotion service, will present the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Acoustic Tribute concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Natty Bumppo’s in Hoffman Lane in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the concert will feature Eric Slifka and Alessandro Chilelli in their first appearance in Otsego County.
Donations to Live Music Cooperstown will be taken at the door and used to fund the production of future concerts.
Visit facebook.com/groups/LiveMusic Cooperstown for more information.
Military campaign to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The next program in the Sunday Speaker Series sponsored by Friends of the Village Library will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the upstairs ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Arkell Museum’s Curator of Education and Public Engagement Mary Alexander and Executive Director Sue Friedlander will describe their journey into history and the commemoration of the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign of 1779.
They will discuss Canajoharie’s 1929 sesquicentennial celebration of the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign, an event that began a year-long series of celebrations throughout Central and Western New York, including Cooperstown.
Using primary sources from the Arkell Museum collection, they will trace the impact of celebrations on historic memory, the results of which can still be seen across the landscape of New York state.
Arkell Museum is at 2 Erie Blvd. in Canajoharie.
Spring Cleaning sale to feature art
COOPERSTOWN — A Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, a biennial sale sponsored by the Cooperstown Art Association, began on March 11, and will continue in Gallery A from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday, March 18. The sale features gently-used fine arts and crafts along with art supplies and tools donated by area artists and patrons.
According to a media release, sale items include ceramics, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles.
Proceeds will benefit CAA and its prize fund for artists.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The third in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on banking and finance.
Remaining Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, March 31: agriculture and livestock
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.