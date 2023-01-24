Farmer of flowers to address group
FLY CREEK — Deborah L. Miller of Fly Creek Flowers will be the guest speaker at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, when the Fly Creek Area Historical Society meets at the Fly Creek Methodist Church at 852 County Road 26.
According to a media release, open since last March and described as a sustainable flower business specializing in cut flowers, fresh bouquets, custom arrangements and dried flower creations, Miller will dish the dirt on starting her specialty cut flower farming venture.
Blood drive set at Bassett Hall
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Bassett Hall auditorium, on the corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made by calling 607-547-3701, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
All donors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature screenings.
Orders requested for hot food items
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its traditional Soup ‘R Chili dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
According to a media release, the church will offer chili, beef barley soup, and broccoli chowder in takeout quart containers. There is a minimum suggested donation of $10 for a quart. Advanced orders are appreciated and may be made by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Chili, soup or chowder should be noted with orders along with the desired quantities.
Agency releases scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
Series of films set to continue
COOPERSTOWN — The Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum will continue with “Tár,” rated R, on Friday, Jan. 27, and “Moonstruck,” rated PG, is set for Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La Boheme” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened at 7 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Winter Studio sessions underway
COOPERSTOWN —Open Studio sessions at Smithy Gallery Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown with Ann Geiger will continue from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Feb. 3.
Call 607-547-8671 or email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
Book sale planned by library group
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will sponsor a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 pm., Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The sale will be in the village board room, downstairs from the library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Used books in good condition may by donated for the sale from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 2, at the Village Hall’s Fair Street entrance.
According to a media release, the sale, in conjunction with Cooperstown Winter Carnival events, will feature paperback and hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, cookbooks and arts and crafts books.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
Market offering winter challenge
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is offering a “Hardy Locavore” challenge to reward shoppers at its winter Saturday markets.
A locavore is someone who is committed to eating food that is grown or produced within their local community or region
According to a media release, those who shop 10 times between now and March 25, will receive a free cotton canvas box tote.
Hardy Locavore punch cards will be available at the welcome table at the Market. Once a purchase has been made, Karrie Larsson or a Farmers’ Market volunteer will note it on the card.
The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays year-round.
Museum to offer tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
