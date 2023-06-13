Series focus set on preservation
MILFORD — Otsego 2000 will present the first in a series on historic preservation topics featuring Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center on North Main St. in Milford.
According to a media release, Falk’s talk, “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” will provide an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity has changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why.
“This year’s programs are purposefully interdisciplinary, incorporating science and history, as well as aesthetics, as they relate to building design, construction, and use, “ Falk noted in the release.
According to Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope, the goal of the series is to enrich understanding of and appreciation for the built environment in Otsego County.
Programs will continue through November.
Call 607-547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org for more information.
Book collection set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host its final book collection in preparation for its annual Summer Book Sale to be held from June 24 to July 2.
According to a media release, books may be left from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 17, at the Fair Street entrance for 22 Main St.
Donations of used books in good condition are welcome, including paperback and hard cover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, arts and crafts books, and cookbooks. Movies on DVD and audiobooks on CD are also acceptable.
FoVL reserves the right to reject donations of damaged books or those in exceptionally poor condition.
Sale proceeds will benefit the Village Library.
Homemade treat to rule at festival
WORCESTER — The 51st annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by the Worcester-Schenevus Library, at 174 Main St. in Worcester, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
According to a media release, the event will include homemade strawberry shortcake, the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, three food trucks and a hot dog stand, activities for children, yard sales, plant sales, and a used book sale. It will also serve as the kick-off to the library’s summer reading program offering free children’s books donated by Lisa Libraries.
The Worcester Central School jazz band will perform at 11 a.m. followed by the Worcester Chorale at 1 p.m. and folk rock music by Flying Rob & Friends.
Debut concert to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Children’s Choir will perform its debut concert at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the veranda of the Village Library at 22 Main St. in connection with a Father’s Day activity.
According to a media release, the 30-member choir 30 will sing, dance and entertain with a repertoire of American pop and rock classics.
At 11:30 a.m. the library will offer family-friendly arts and crafts activities in the children’s room with a Father’s Day theme.
In the event of inclement weather the performance will move indoors.
Call Dana LaCroix at 607-304-1359 or email cooperstownchildrenschoir@gmail.com for more information.
Talk at library to focus on ticks
HARTWICK — “Tick Talk” will be presented to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Kinney Memorial Library at 3140 County Highway 11.
According to a media release, Amanda Roome, a research scientist at Bassett Healthcare Network, will discuss different tick species and diseases associated with ticks such as Lyme. She will also provide information on how to prevent tick bites, properly remove them and what roles deer, opossum and household pets play in the spread of Lyme.
Call 607-293-6199 for more information.
Sale to feature Han paintings
COOPERSTOWN — The Raymond Han & Paul Kellogg Foundation will present the second part of its Raymond Han Sale until Saturday, June 17, in the ballroom gallery at Cooperstown Art Association.
The sale is open to the public but eligible purchasers must be Cooperstown Art Association members at the time of purchase.
Han, an oil painter, was known for his work in the genre of photorealism. Photorealism is described as art that encompasses painting, drawing and other graphic media, in which an artist studies a photograph and then attempts to reproduce the image as realistically as possible in another medium.
Of Korean descent, Han was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1931 and was based in New York City and upstate New York for most of his life. His work is owned by and has been exhibited in a number of museums and establishments. Han passed away in Cooperstown in 2017.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Music on Main to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — Three bands are scheduled to perform in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Park in the coming weeks and months, providing the weather cooperates.
According to a media release, Music on Main will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays.
June 17: Small Town Big Band
June 24: Saxalicious
July 8: Heaven’s Back Door
Aug. 12: Heaven’s Back Door.
Musicians interested in performing may contact the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at 607-547-9983 or office@cooperstownchamber.org for information.
Opera talk to be on ‘La Boheme’
COOPERSTOWN — The Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival’s third Talking Opera program will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at First Baptist Church on Elm Street in Cooperstown. The building is accessible with parking on the side of the church.
According to a media release, Director E. Loren Meeker and Choreographer Eric Sean Fogel will discuss “La Boheme” which will open the 2023 season on July 7.
Puccini’s 1896 opera is described in the release as a
timeless story of the loves and tragedies of Parisian bohemians. Its music expresses the differences in the characters and envelopes individuals in their emotions. Act I is set in a garret and
focuses on five of the cast’s principals. Act II takes place in the Latin Quarter on Christmas Eve with full chorus and festivities. The final act is one of the most moving in opera.
The final two “Talking Opera” programs, also at First Baptist Church, will be presented on June 27 and July 18.
Visit www.glimmerglassguild.org for more information.
Authors to discuss updated history
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Library will host local authors Nancy Einreinhofer and Suzanne Goodrich for an afternoon discussion of the newly published book “Around Springfield” at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
According to a media release, published by Arcadia, the book is an updated history of Springfield told through more than 200 photographs and descriptive text.
The authors will highlight the foundation of the town of Springfield and Springfield’s Fourth of July celebrations.
The book will be available to purchase. Proceeds will go to the Springfield Historical Society.
Call 315-858-5802 for more information and to register.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.