Bizet's 'Carmen' to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The second in a series of Talking Opera programs will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri will talk about Bizet’s “Carmen.”
Parking is available in the church's parking lot. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The building has accessible entry.
Talking Opera is a program of the Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.
Church schedules cold picnic supper
CHERRY VALLEY —A takeout cold picnic supper will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St.
The meal will include cold ham, potato salad, coleslaw, roll and choice of pie for $12.
Reservations are to be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.
Annual craft day set for Saturday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival, sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, the church will also have a bake sale. Food options will include a Brooks' chicken barbecue and a booth by Richfield Youth Sports organization will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, french fries and beverages.
Partial funding for the event comes from an Otsego County government grant.
Westville to host Pomona meeting
WESTVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Westville Grange Hall at 2631 County Route 35.
Family Activities Committee members will present the no-bake Gluten free cookies contest.
Reports of Pomona officers, committees and Subordinate Granges will be presented and lunch will be served by the host Grange at noon.
The afternoon program will include a memorial service by Chaplain Sammie Tabor for Pomona members who passed away during the last year.
The Lecturer's program, presented by State Grange Overseer Elaine Smith, will include details of a Pomona study report focused on the status and future of Pomona Granges. Her remarks will be specific to Otsego County Pomona Grange.
Delegates to State Grange in October will also be selected at Saturday's meeting.
District official to speak Sunday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library will host Cooperstown Central School District Superintendent Sarah Spross at its next Sunday Speaker series program at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the board of trustees room on the lower level of 22 Main St.
According to a media release, Spross will respond to questions submitted in advance and reflect on her first year as superintendent.
Questions for Spross may be submitted to fovlfriends22main@gmail.com.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Center to sponsor Sundae Run/Walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 20th annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 17, at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St. The event is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. The 10K will start at 8 a.m., 5K at 8:05 a.m. and 2 mile walk at 8:10 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org. Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Library registering summer readers
RICHFELD SPRINGS — Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities,” the summer reading program, is underway at Richfield Springs Public Library. The program will run from June 1 through August.
The library is at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Call 315-858-0230 or visit the library for more information.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season.
Alone With You will perform on June 11 and next will be The Big Takeover on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
The final meeting of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
