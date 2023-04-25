Chamber to pitch Doubleday event
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will sponsor “Downhome at Doubleday” from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, during which local community and business members may play casual pickup softball on Doubleday Field.
According to a media release, an introduction by Friends of Doubleday Field will provide an overview of the field’s history and update on recent improvements and developments.
The event for adults only is $20 per person and includes snacks. There will be free T-shirts (sizes L and XL) available to players day-of, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The required registration may be completed at www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events
Contact office@cooperstownchamber.org or 607-547-9983 for more information.
Choir for children forming in village
COOPERSTOWN — Enrollment has begun for the Cooperstown Children’s Choir, a musical opportunity for children in the Del-Otsego area. Rehearsals will begin on Friday, April 28. The choir is for children ages 7 to 12.
According to a media release, participants will learn classic pop and rock & roll songs and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for an end of session performance. There will also be solo opportunities.
Rehearsals take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Fridays from April 28 to June 16, with a performance the weekend of June 17 and 18.
Email CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.Cooperstown ChildrensChoir.com or call 607-304-1359 for more information and to register.
Chili fundraiser to be at Grange
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will be sponsored by the Pierstown Grange from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday April 28. The $9 dine-in or takeout meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake, and a beverage.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Career Night series set to end
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, will feature food service and hospitality careers. It will be the final program in a series that began in February.
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Ham dinner to be served at church
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in, takeout, or local delivery ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Schenevus United Methodist Church at 66 Main St. in Schenevus.
Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, cabbage salad, rolls and homemade pies will be available by donation.
Call 607-638-5525 for local delivery.
