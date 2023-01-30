Public safety to be exhibited at event
COOPERSTOWN — A “Meet Your Local Heroes” event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cooperstown Firehouse at 24 Chestnut St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, in addition to volunteers from the CFD and EMS, local, county and state law enforcement, and village personnel will be there to demonstrate, teach and talk about what they all do to keep Cooperstown area residents safe.
Activities will include tours of the fire trucks and various other public safety and public works vehicles and demonstrations to include the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit and robots.
A scavenger hunt with prizes will also be held.
The program is presented in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n7br8eh for more information.
Dinner to benefit Farmers' Market
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego 2000 will host Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to benefit the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.
According to a media release, the event will feature grilled cheese sandwiches and soups made by local chefs, along with desserts, local beers, wines and ciders.
Held in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause will take place at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown.
The Stoddard Hollow String Band will provide musical entertainment.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 will be admitted for free. Admission includes tastes of each chef’s grilled cheese creation, a bowl of soup, dessert, and one free beer, wine, or cider. Additional beverages available for suggested $5 donation. Tickets may be purchased online at www.otsego2000.org, by calling 607-547 8881, or between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Otsego 2000 at 101 Main St.
Call for vendors issued for events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Programs for seniors available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Orders requested for hot food items
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its traditional Soup ‘R Chili dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
According to a media release, the church will offer chili, beef barley soup, and broccoli chowder in takeout quart containers. There is a minimum suggested donation of $10 for a quart. Advanced orders are appreciated and may be made by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Chili, soup or chowder should be noted with orders along with the desired quantities.
Agency releases scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
Series of films to end March 3
COOPERSTOWN — The Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum will end with “Moonstruck,” rated PG, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La Boheme” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Market offering winter challenge
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is offering a “Hardy Locavore” challenge to reward shoppers at its winter Saturday markets.
A locavore is someone who is committed to eating food that is grown or produced within their local community or region.
According to a media release, those who shop 10 times between now and March 25, will receive a free cotton canvas box tote.
Hardy Locavore punch cards will be available at the welcome table at the Market. Once a purchase has been made, Karrie Larsson or a Farmers’ Market volunteer will note it on the card.
The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays year-round.
Museum to offer tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
