Talk to focus on 19th century gym
FLY CREEK — Organized by the Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Sally Zaengle will present the history of Cooperstown’s Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium, now in Bowerstown and known as the Clark Sports Center, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the Fly Creek Methodist Church in Fly Creek. The ACC Gym opened in 1891.
A business meeting will follow and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
Lot holders set to meet Saturday
EAST SPRINGFIELD — The annual lot holders meeting of the Springfield Cemetery Association is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the East Springfield Fire Station.
Donation breakfast set for Sunday
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus will host a dine-in or takeout donation breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26, to include pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, and coffee.
Society to resume monthly meetings
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will resumes its last Sunday of the month meeting schedule at 2 p.m. March 26, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St., in Schenevus.
A presentation about the various Maryland town post offices from 1815 to present will be given by former Schenevus Postmaster Dorothy Scott Fielder, who wrote the book “Otsego County Postal History.”
Program to focus on Jews in baseball
COOPERSTOWN — “The Diamond District — Jews in Baseball” will be sponsored by Temple Beth El at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, in the third floor ballroom of the village hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the program will include an examination of the relationship between the Dodgers and Brooklyn’s large Jewish community by SUNY Oneonta professor emeritus Bill Simons and information by Cooperstown resident Jeff Katz about Marvin Miller, who reportedly led baseball into a new era of free agency, enhanced competition and unimagined profitability.
Kosher hot dogs will be provided by Rabbi Meir Rubashkin of Chabad in Oneonta.
Reservations are to be made by contacting at tbe@oneonta.gmail.com or 607-432-5522. A name, number planning to attend and contact information is required.
Entries wanted for two exhibits
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association invites area artists to participate in its May Regional Art Exhibition, “Essential Art” and July National Art Exhibition.
According to a media release, the prospectus for the Regional exhibit is available for download at www.cooperstownart.com, where a link to the National show’s online prospectus and submission form is also available.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on agriculture and livestock.
Remaining Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
