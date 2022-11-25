Museum to offer Lantern Tours
COOPERSTOWN — Guided walks will be given at The Farmers’ Museum during the Holiday Lantern Tours, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
According to a media release, guides will lead visitors through the museum’s grounds by lantern light. History behind December holidays, including Christmas, and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past will be included.
Multiple 60-minute tours limited to 14 visitors will be offered every 20 minutes each evening, starting at 3 p.m. The last tour will begin at 8 p.m.
Reservations are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Holiday fun day set for shoppers
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and businesses of Sharon Springs will sponsor holiday fun day for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to a media release, participating shops at the Holiday Artisan Faire will be festively stocked and local artisan vendors will have their goods in The American Hotel and 204 Main Bar & Bistro dining rooms. Holiday tunes will also be provided by Garth Roberts on piano at The American Hotel.
A Candy Cane Hunt will be part of the event and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in Chalybeate Park at 5 pm.
Visit www.sharonspringschamber.org/holidayartisanfaire for more information.
Center preparing for annual event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is preparing for its 13th annual Holiday Dinner and Auction
According to a media release, the Center’s largest fundraiser of the year will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
The evening will start at 5 p.m. with a catered buffet dinner. Before and during dinner there will be time to preview the various auction items that will be up for bid.
The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Sid Talma wielding the gavel.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $10.
Call 315-858-3200 or www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org for more information.
Area village plans holiday celebration
CHERRY VALLEY — A full weekend of activities has been planned to celebrate the holiday season in Cherry Valley.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, a tree lighting ceremony with Santa, the Happy Haggs and fire jugging with Mike the Juggler will take place along with live music at the Red Shed Ale House, First Friday Open Mic at the Telegraph School and a holiday marketplace open house at 25 Main Collective.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors will find Santa at Cherry Valley Museum, Girl Scouts will provide holiday-themed karaoke and drinks at the Telegraph School and holiday carolers will be strolling the streets sponsored by Cherry Valley Artworks. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch and a Chinese auction will be available at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and from 1 to 3 p.m. a bookmaking workshop will be held at 25 Main Collective.
Activities scheduled for Sunday include a pinch pot workshop at 25 Main Collective from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Happy Haggs performance at 3 p.m.; a repeat of the holiday-theme karaoke and drink at the Telegraph School and drawing for a raffle sponsored by the Business of Historic Cherry Valley.
Visit www.CherryValley.com or www.facebook.com/events/488743569978117/ for more information.
Artisans to vend at Hartwick venue
HARTWICK — A pop up artisan shop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Creek Side Station at 3193 State Route 205 in Hartwick.
The event will feature local vendors, a food truck and holiday festivities.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling Norma at 607-397-9119, 800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Tickets on sale for Dickens classic
COOPERSTOWN — Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com for the four live performances of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” to be presented at The Farmers’ Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Scriven Foundation to match donations
COOPERSTOWN — The Scriven Foundation will match donations made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry from now through December up to $7,500, to benefit those facing food insecurity in northern Otsego County.
According to a media release, because of rising food prices, the Pantry has not only seen an increase in the number of people requesting food but the Pantry’s costs have risen by 15% as well.
The Pantry purchases its food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham and is able to purchase $10 worth of food for each dollar spent.
This year, the Pantry has been serving a monthly average of 463 people, a 30% increase compared to 2021.
Donations may be mailed to the CFP at 25 Church St. Cooperstown, NY 13326 or made online using PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company continues to take orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
