CCE open house set for Thursday
COOPERSTOWN — The completion of the first phase of the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project will be marked with an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the CCE Education Center at 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Master Gardener volunteers will guide visitors through garden beds dedicated to pollinator plants, native plants, deer resistance plants, potpourri flowers and vegetables grown in raised beds. Featured All-American Selection plants will be on full display showcasing the varieties chosen for their performance in the region by horticulturalists, as well as, vegetables and flowers from Cornell’s Vegetable Variety Garden Trails.
When the project is completed, the grounds will be developed into a hands-on learning center for gardener education, utilizing demonstration gardens.
The event is free, open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
Forms due soon for senior picnic
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Senior Picnic in the Park will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the west pavilion at Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield. Reservation forms, due by Friday, July 28, are available by calling 607-547-4232.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens, the picnic will begin at 10:30 a.m. with coffee, tea and cookies. Lunch will follow at noon. Mel’s at 22 will provide a sandwich choice of turkey, ham and cheese or egg salad. Sandwiches will be served with a fruit cup, potato salad and ice cream.
Activities will include a guided stroll, guided hike, corn hole, pitch and other card games.
Music will be provided by DJ Jim Dorn and an Otsego County Dairy Ambassador will distribute the ice cream.
Transportation will be provided to those who need it.
Groups organize Community Day
LAURENS — Community Day will be held in Laurens on Saturday, July 29.
According to a media release, in addition to private yard sales, activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school lawn to include Bubblemania, ice cream sundae making and a visit from the Utica Zoomobile. The Laurens Fire Department and EMS will host an open house, sponsor a raffle and sell food, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The American Legion, Presbyterian Church, Laurens Together and the Township of Laurens Historical Society, are among other organizations expected to participate.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Program planned focused on hobbies
WEST WINFIELD — Steve Davis and Richard Sherman will demonstrate their hobbies from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Davis residence at 654 U.S. Route 20 in West Winfield.
According to a media release, the free event, sponsored by the Upper Unadilla Valley Association, will feature a reconstructed antique windmill and sawmill in operation and musical keyboard instruments, the organ in particular.
Sunday concert set at Hyde Hall
SPRINGFIELD — Hyde Hall, at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, will present Ma’alwyck in “Celestial Melodies,” a classical music concert composed by late 18th and early 19th century astronomers William and Catherine Herschel at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
According to a media release the concert will explore astronomical developments of both the past and present and will include the Delta Aquarids meteor shower at the end. Not only will the concert feature music by the Herschels and their contemporaries, but it will incorporate visual components that show their astronomical legacy.
While William Herschel was an accomplished violinist, harpsichordist, and organist, his younger sister, Catherine, often sang at his concerts in Bath, England, and later became a celebrated astronomer in her own right. She was reported to be the first female astronomer to receive a salary, and in 1828 was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The program will also feature Invocation, a new work by composer Max Caplan which draws upon the musical tones from the NASA data sonification project.
The Musicians of Ma’alwyck was founded in 1999 by violinist and director Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz. The group, which fluctuates in size, specializes in music performed in America during the 18th and 19th centuries. They perform at historical sites and other venues in the state. They are presently in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site in Albany and Schenectady County Community College.
General admission tickets are $25 each. They may be purchased online at www.hydehall.org/events-2/.
Area newcomers to be welcomed
COOPERSTOWN — Welcome Home Cooperstown will host its fourth in a series of Community Meet and Greet events at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Village Hall at 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the monthly events serve to welcome area newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions and encourage them to make our community their permanent home.
Information about community events will be available and refreshments will be served.
All community members are welcome, including newcomers to the area and longtime residents who would like to meet and welcome others.
Saxophone band to open Festival
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 25th anniversary season will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown, with Harry Allen’s All Star New York Saxophone Band.
According to a media release, Tuesday performances will continue weekly through the month. All but the last two performances will be held the Otesaga.
Described as a jazz saxophone legend, Allen will be joined by Ken Peplowski and Grant Stewart on tenor saxophone, Gary Smulyan on baritone saxophone, James Chirillo on guitar, Mike Karn on bass and Aaron Kimmel on drums for an evening of small group jazz with a big band feel.
Nuevo Tango with JP Jofre on bandoneon (a type of concertina) and Tommy Mesa on cello, will play Aug. 8.
The Caroga Arts Ensemble will present a String Serenade on Aug. 15.
All-Bach will be presented Aug. 22, at Christ Episcopal Church. Lastly, on Aug. 29, the Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis on flute, will perform at The Farmers’ Museum. Chesis, is founder and artistic director of CSMF.
Performances are $30 for adults and $25 for students younger than 18. Tickets are required to be purchased in advance online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
Virtual symposium to include dance
COOPERSTOWN — A free live virtual symposium spotlighting artist M. C. Escher will be presented on Zoom by Fenimore Art Museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
According to a media release, seven speakers will celebrate Escher’s work and his influence across disciplines.
An Escher-inspired dance performance by the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company recorded in the gallery at Fenimore will also be shown.
The exhibit “M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations” will remain on view at FAM through Sept. 4.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information and the link to register.
Outdoor concert set in Laurens
LAURENS — Small Town Big Band will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the gazebo in Knapp Park in Laurens.
The park has some benches for seating but bringing chairs and/or blankets is suggested.
Workshops designed for younger set
COOPERSTOWN — Inspired by the Art of M. C. Escher, Fenimore Art Museum will present Creative Movement workshops for children with the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company on Saturday, Aug. 5. Ages 6 to 8 will meet at 10 a.m. followed by ages 9 to 12 at 11 a.m.
Two Optical Illusion workshops for ages 8 to 12 will also be held at 1 and 3 p.m.
The require registration may be completed at FenimoreArt.org.
String musicians slated to perform
CHERRY VALLEY — The Fenimore String Quartet will perform at Star Theater at 44 Main St. in Cherry Valley on Sunday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, led by violinist and Glimmerglass Orchestra Concertmaster Ruotao Mao, the doors will open at 7 p.m. and the group will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at cvartworks.org or at at the door.
Blood drive set at area church
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling Norma at 607-397-8119, 607-376-2564, 800-733-2767, or online at redcrossblood.org.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
