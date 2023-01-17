Agency releases scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
Museum selects film to present
COOPERSTOWN — A Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum is set to begin Friday, Jan. 20, with a presentation of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The 2022 film is rated R.
According to a media release, the second film will be “Tár,” also rated R, on Friday, Jan. 27, and the third, “Moonstruck,” rated PG, is set for Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La Boheme” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened in the museum’s auditorium at 7 p.m.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Winter walk set to explore trails
LAURENS — The Otsego County Conservation Association’s Homeschool Nature Group invites all to explore the trails around Gilbert Lake State Park with them during a winter walk from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
According to a media release, the group has been exploring environments around Otsego County, mixing exploration, games and other activates to learn about the natural world throughout the seasons.
The group will meet in Briggs Pavilion. Families should park in the first parking lot on the left after entering the park.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mr3dvd2f to register.
Contact Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish at education@occainfo.org for more information.
Night sky to be explored Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — “Naked Eye Astronomy” will return from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mohican Farm at 7207 State Route 80 in Springfield.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Conservation Association, Jill Hill will lead an introduction to the night sky. Mars and Jupiter are expected to be visible along with Orion.
Participants are encouraged to bring camp chairs and should dress warmly.
In the event of rain, snow, or cloudy weather, the event will be rescheduled for Jan. 21.
Contact Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish at education@occainfo.org for more information.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/kzhcr36y to register.
Immigrants to share their experiences
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present “Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upstairs ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release a panel, to include local and regional individuals, will share stories of their immigration experiences. The program, part of the Sunday Speaker series, will take place in the third floor ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The Village Library will install a traveling exhibit on Feb. 1, from the New York State Library called “The Immigrant Experience,” which spans 100 years of stories and photographs about the state’s immigration history.
The program and exhibit are free and open to the public.
Native plant use to be discussed
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Garden Club of Richfield Springs will present a free program focused on the benefits of using native plants to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Memorial Room at Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 W. Main St. in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, Connie Tedesco from The Fernery in Hartwick will review the benefits of adding native plants to enhance one’s landscape and provide native plant selection tips specifically for Otsego County residents.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at 6:30 p.m. the following Thursday, Jan. 26.
Quilts sought for upcoming exhibit
COOPERSTOWN — Quilters and collectors of quilts are welcome to register from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for the Fenimore Quilt Club’s 2023 show.
According to a media release, on that day exhibitors may bring no more than two items to the Cooperstown Art Association galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Owners are responsible for insurance coverage for exhibited works.
Information will be available during registration to those exhibitors interested in selling any of their displayed works.
The Fenimore Quilt Club 2023 Show will be held from Feb. 4 through 19. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except for Sunday when they will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
Contact Sharon Chambers at 607-547-5306, Lisa Smith at 607-435-6674, or CAA at 607-547-9777 for more information.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for show details, a loan form, and registration information.
Market offering winter challenge
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is offering a “Hardy Locavore” challenge to reward shoppers at its winter Saturday markets.
A locavore is someone who is committed to eating food that is grown or produced within their local community or region
According to a media release, those who shop 10 times between now and March 25, will receive a free cotton canvas box tote.
Hardy Locavore punch cards will be available at the welcome table at the Market. Once a purchase has been made, Karrie Larsson or a Farmers’ Market volunteer will note it on the card.
The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays year-round.
Art Garage adds hours on Saturdays
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road will be open daily by appointment through Jan. 31 and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through February.
According to a media release, featured will be “Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convoy” and wooden Kenyan miniatures which sale proceeds will benefit the Mukuru Art Collective. Mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman will also be featured.
“Kelley’s Carved Quiet Convey” is described as a visual surround of crude as well as refined painted trucks carved from the 1940s to the 1990s by the late Oneonta farmer and folk artist, Lavern Kelley.
Call/text: 315-941-9607, visit FBArtGarageCooperstown, or email leartgarage@gmail.com for more information.
Winter Studio sessions underway
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Gallery Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown began open studio sessions on Jan. 9, with Ann Geiger. They will continue from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Feb. 3.
Call 607-547-8671 or email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
Museum to offer tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.