RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The second in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on education.
Additional Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, March 10: law enforcement and firefighting
Friday, March 17: banking and finance
Friday, March 31: agriculture and livestock
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Performance set by reggae band
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will present the 10-piece reggae band The Medicinals at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.
According to a media release, forged out of a love for classic reggae music, the group’s rhythm section of horns and percussion creates a roots reggae groove and Afro-beat that has been described as infectious and one that keeps audiences on their feet.
The Medicinals was formed in Rochester through weekly jams that served as musical therapy for one of its founding members Dave Bernis. The band plays in his memory.
The Medicinals has shared the stage with Julian Marley, the Wailers, Sublime with Rome, the Bumping Uglies, Turkuaz, Lettuce, Barika, Double Tiger, Roots of Creation, Kevin Kinsella, and Root Shock.
The Medicinals is led by Dylan Savage of Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and features members from original acts including Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, Roots Collider, Mosaic Foundation, Subsoil, Personal Blend, Hybrid Beats, The Buddhahood, and The Able Bodies.
The $20 tickets are available online at cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals/ or may be purchased at the door.
Series of films to end March 3
COOPERSTOWN — The Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum will end with “Moonstruck,” rated PG, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La Boheme” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Empty Bowls set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — An Empty Bowls luncheon will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Christ Church Parish Hall at 69 Fair St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, proceeds will benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry.
The Empty Bowls Project began in the early 1990s by a group of potters who wanted to raise money for their local food bank and soup kitchen. The concept spread across the country, and this marks the 15th year the event will be held in Cooperstown.
Potters at the Smithy Clay Studio have been throwing and glazing upwards of 300 bowls. Local restaurants and individuals will donate soups and breads for the event.
Guests will be asked for a $20 donation for a soup lunch served in bowls of their choosing, which they will keep as a reminder of the project and hunger in Otsego County.
Two audition dates noted for operas
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Glimmerglass Festival will audition youth and local adult performers for roles in the 2023 Festival productions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
According to a media release, the company will cast youths ages 8 to 18 to perform in two productions for the 2023 Festival. Opportunities include chorus roles in Puccini’s “La bohème,” and both solo and chorus roles in “The Rip Van Winkles.”
Glimmerglass is also seeking adults ages 18 and older to perform in two productions to include chorus roles in “La bohème,” and non-speaking, non singing acting roles in Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Singers should prepare one age-appropriate song from American folk, musical theater, classical or school music repertoire (no rock or pop music). Singers should bring a copy of their sheet music. A pianist will be provided, but singers are welcome to bring their own. Performers must be available for rehearsals beginning in May and June through performances in August.
An audition form is available at https://tinyurl.com/yebnxp3h.
Visit glimmerglass.org/auditions for more information.
Glimmerglass is at 7300 State Highway 80 in Springfield Center.
CAA requesting items for Bazaar
COOPERSTOWN — Donations of gently-used fine arts and crafts are requested by the Cooperstown Art Association to include in its yard sale style Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar fundraiser.
Donations may be left with CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, March 3.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information and to arrange a drop off time.
The bazaar is scheduled for March 11 to 18.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Vendors wanted at Farmers’ Market
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters, and specialty food makers may apply to be a part of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for the May 2023 to April 2024 season.
According to a media release, vendors must be within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown. Categories include agricultural (food and non-food), prepared food and crafted products. Vendors offering bread, ready-to-eat prepared foods and local grains are especially needed.
New applicants and new products will be juried to ensure high quality and product diversity in the market. The vendor selection committee is made up of six full-time vendors, the market manager, and an Otsego 2000 board member.
Applications, due by noon March 1, are available by visiting cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, or contacting Karrie Larsson, Otsego 2000 Market Manager, market@otsego2000.org, 607-547-6195.
Church seeking crafters for shows
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Museum offering tours on Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum is offering virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place on Zoom from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour to allow the museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
