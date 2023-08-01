Classic vehicles wanted for event
EDMESTON — Area vintage car owners are invited to share their vehicles at a classic car cruise-in from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, organized by employees of New York Central Mutual’s casualty department.
According to a media release, the event will include voting for the “Best of Show” vehicle, Gilligan’s of Sherburne ice cream, including Pathfinder’s signature flavor, “Pathfinder Palooza.” There will also be a performance by Elvis tribute artist Don Brown and Otto, Syracuse University’s mascot will make an appearance.
Visit www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage for more information.
Tailwind to play at contradance
FLY CREEK — The Otsego Dance Society will have a contradance Friday, Aug 4, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. The band will be Tailwind and Pamela Goddard will be the caller.
According to a media release, Tailwind (formerly ‘Fancy That’) is led by Curt Osgood, a hammered dulcimer player. He performs in the New York and Pennsylvania area at dances, workshops and festivals. Joining him will be fiddler Henry Jankiewicz and John Wobus on keyboard. Both musicians play with numerous groups in a wide range of styles.
Together they play a mix of traditional, folk, and old-timey music, including modern, Celtic and Americana tunes. The combination of dulcimer and fiddle is provides a unique sound to the dance’s music.
Goddard’s interest in traditional music from both sides of the Atlantic led her to a career as writer, caller and folk singer. She is known for matching the music to the dance in a clear concise calling style which gets everyone interacting.
Contradancing is described as a lively style of dancing done to live music. Singles, couples and families of all ages are welcome. No experience is needed as the caller teaches each dance and newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. with a short break halfway through for some light refreshments.
The suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $25 per family.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the society on Facebook for more information.
Outdoor concert set in Laurens
LAURENS — Small Town Big Band will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the gazebo in Knapp Park in Laurens.
The park has some benches for seating but bringing chairs and/or blankets is suggested.
Tickets on sale for Lions dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Lions Club will sponsor a chicken dinner to benefit the Lions SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day.
“Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner” will be served at Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. The dine-in or takeout dinner will be $15. It will include a quarter chicken, baked beans, roll, coleslaw, pie, and beverage. Covered seating will be available in case of rain.
Tickets may be purchased at the Lions Club table outside the entrance to the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Tickets may also be purchased online at CoopSNAPMatch.org, or on the day of the event at Hulse Hill Farm.
Cooperstown Lions have been supporting the SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market since 2019. The program provides a match of up to $15 to SNAP beneficiaries to purchase eligible food items. It promotes healthy eating choices, supports local farmers, and keeps food dollars within the local economy.
Call Jim Donley at 607-434-9095 or email coopsnapmatch@gmail.com for more information.
Workshops designed for younger set
COOPERSTOWN — Inspired by the Art of M. C. Escher, Fenimore Art Museum will present Creative Movement workshops for children with the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company on Saturday, Aug. 5. Ages 6 to 8 will meet at 10 a.m. followed by ages 9 to 12 at 11 a.m.
Two Optical Illusion workshops for ages 8 to 12 will also be held at 1 and 3 p.m.
The require registration may be completed at FenimoreArt.org.
Blood drive set at area church
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling Norma at 607-397-8119, 607-376-2564, 800-733-2767, or online at redcrossblood.org.
Annual gathering set by lake group
COOPERSTOWN — The annual gathering of the Otsego Lake Association will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the open air pavilion at the Otsego Sailing Club at 5992 State Route 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, an update on the state of Otsego Lake to include water quality, fish, no-wake buoys, and harmful algae blooms will be given. There will also be a silent auction, awards presentation and scientific research posters made by SUNY Oneonta biology students will be displayed.
One does not need to be a member to attend.
Visit www.otsegolakeassociation.org for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
