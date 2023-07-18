Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, July 20, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Garage exhibit to open Thursday
MIDDLEFIELD — A reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, will mark the opening of the art exhibit “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the show featuring works by Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn, is a celebration of the inventive, quirky visual, cultural, mysterious and dreamlike works of the three artists, all of who have regional roots.
An Artist’s Talk with Fedorov will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Admission is free. Parking is available on gallery lawns.
The gallery will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and subsequent Saturdays through Sept. 9, as well as by appointment.
Visit www.Facebook.com/TheArtGarage/Cooperstown, call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 for more information.
Church sponsoring garage sale day
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Methodist Church will sponsor its 32nd annual community-wide garage sale day Saturday, July 22, with sales beginning at 9 a.m.
According to a media release, sales will be held rain or shine and some may continue on Sunday.
Sale maps will be available at the church on U.S. Route 20 beginning at 8 a.m. There will be independent sales on the church lawn and a church sponsored sale in Fellowship Hall.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage with peppers and onions, chili, baked goods and beverages will also be available at the church.
Colored flags and number signs will mark each participating sale.
Call Donna Barlow at 518-284-2675 or email her at donnab73@nycap.rr.com for more information.
Talk on mushrooms to be presented
HARTWICK — An open forum focused on foraging and growing mushrooms will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick.
According to a media release, edible mushrooms can be grown at home and safely found in local forests. They are used for their nutritional and culinary value.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.