Seminar set on ‘Loss of a Spouse’
BOWERSTOWN — The GriefShare seminar “Loss of a Spouse” will be presented for free from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52 in Bowerstown.
According to a media release, the seminar is for those who are grieving the death of a spouse or know someone who is.
GriefShare is a Christ-centered, video-based support group program.
Call 607-547-9764 or email office@communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Weekend art show has tents to fill
COOPERSTOWN — General artists are welcome to exhibit in tents at Fine Arts on the Lawn, an outdoor art show and sale held over Labor Day weekend at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Works by CAA members will be displayed on the front porch.
The deadline to register is Saturday, Aug. 25.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yh8mvk4w for more information.
Orchestra to present classical concert
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present “Classical Treasures,” the music of Haydn, Mozart and Schubert, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Church at 69 Fair St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the orchestra, conducted by Maestro Maciej Zoltowski, will be joined by Principal Hornist Steven Harmon for a performance of Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4.
Visit fenimoreco.org for more information and tickets.
Yard sale day set in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a community-wide yard sale day Saturday, Aug. 26.
Sale times vary. Maps will be available at the Fly Creek General Store, the society’s building at 208 Cemetery Road, the Methodist Church, where there will also be a yard and bake sale; and at the individual sales throughout the community. Lunch will be available at 208 Cemetery Road from 11 a.m. until gone and the society’s museum will be open.
Call 607-547-8321 for more information.
Tickets on sale for Lions dinner
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Lions Club will sponsor a chicken dinner to benefit the Lions SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day.
“Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner” will be served at Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek. The dine-in or takeout dinner will be $15. It will include a quarter chicken, baked beans, roll, coleslaw, pie, and beverage. Covered seating will be available in case of rain.
Tickets may be purchased online at CoopSNAPMatch.org, or on the day of the event at Hulse Hill Farm.
Cooperstown Lions have supported the SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market since 2019. The program provides a match of up to $15 to SNAP beneficiaries to purchase eligible food items. It promotes healthy eating choices, supports local farmers, and keeps food dollars within the local economy.
Call Jim Donley at 607-434-9095 or email coopsnapmatch@gmail.com for more information.
Church organizes rummage sale days
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Rummage sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, and 8 and 9, at Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
Patrons may fill a bag for $3 during the sales on Sept. 8 and 9.
Festival to offer food, art, music
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will present its sixth annual Cooperstown Artisan Festival over Labor Day weekend.
According to a media release, the two-day, family-friendly festival will be held outdoors on the grounds of the Otsego County government offices at 193-197 Main St. in Cooperstown.
More than 50 select regional artists and craftspeople will offer their handcrafted creations to the public.
The event will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Saturday will also feature musical entertainment by the Small Town Big Band and Mopar Cams, with Warren Sieme. The band Council Rock is scheduled for Sunday.
Food will be available on-site from Brake from the Grind and Tacocat food trucks, B&B Kettle Korn, and All the Perks coffee & beverages.
Activities for children will include a Fenimore House and Farmers’ Museum craft tent, face painting by Nature’s Canvas throughout the weekend, and the Utica Zoomobile will visit from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Admission is free.
Visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info/2023-festival or call 607-547-9983 for more information.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct. 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.