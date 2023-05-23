Society to hear all about flowers
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present a program by Deborah Miller, owner of of Fly Creek Flowers, at 6 p.m. May 24, at its building on Cemetery Road.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Opera discussions to begin May 25
COOPERSTOWN — The Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival will sponsor its Talking Opera series, free for the community, in preparation for this summer’s opera season.
According to a media release, the first two programs will take place at Fenimore Art Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25 and Friday, June 2.
Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri will discuss “Candide,” an operetta by Leonard Bernstein with a book by Hugh Wheeler and “Romeo and Juliet,” composed by Charles Gounod with a libretto by Jules Barbier and Michael Carre.
Visit www.glimmerglassguild.org for more information.
Church schedules monthly barbecues
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer takeout Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, and Oct 27.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Reception to mark latest art exhibit
MIDDLEFIELD — The first summer season show at The Art Garage, “Star Power Painting,” will feature artists, Deborah Geurtze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees.
A reception will mark the opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26.
Gallery hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 27.
Light refreshments will be provided. Guests are reminded to park on the gallery lawns, not on the town road.
The Art Garage is at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
Call 607-547-5327 for more information.
Museum to offer plants, cuttings
COOPERSTOWN — The annual Heritage Plant Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, outside the main entrance of The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, gardeners may purchase plants and cuttings from the museum’s Botanical Specimen Garden. More than 500 heirloom varieties of seedlings grown with organic soil and fertilizer will also be available, including 250 potted tomato plants.
Proceeds will benefit the museum gardens.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Barbecue to follow Worcester parade
WORCESTER — A Memorial Day parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Worcester Central School at 198 Main St.
The United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. will sponsor its annual chicken barbecue by Brook’s House of Bar-B-Q providing takeout dinners and half chickens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners will be $15, halves will be $8.
Village to present holiday program
LAURENS — A Memorial Day parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Laurens. The route will be from Main Street to the Village Cemetery.
According to a media release, Laurens Mayor Kelly Pinter will serve as parade marshal and Daniel Liddle will be master of ceremonies.
Otsego County Lutheran Parish Pastor Paul Messner will be give the invocation and Memorial Day address. The Gettysburg Address will be recited by Hunter Huffman, this year’s Laurens American Legion Boys State delegate and Legion Auxiliary Girls State delegate Victoria Stevens will follow with “Proud to be an American.”
Laurens Central School band members Nate Kovacs and Stevens will play Echo Taps and lay preacher Jo Ann Aymar will give the benediction ending the program.
Post organizes community event
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — Harold McIntyre Post 1289 will host a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the firehouse at 3519 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
According to a media release, Daniel Fairchild will serve as event marshal and S. Michael Gainfort will be master of ceremonies. Guest speaker will be Bob Starr.
A wreath laying ceremony, military honors and prayers will follow in River Bend Cemetery.
As of this publication’s deadline. subject to change, no parade will be held.
Art by the Lake seeks participants
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum is accepting artist submissions for its annual juried summer art invitational, Art by the Lake, set for Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, painters, photographers, and sculptors may submit their works. Selected artists will also have the opportunity to display, demonstrate and sell their art during the event. Cash prizes will be presented.
The application deadline is May 31. A nonrefundable $15 application fee is required upon submission.
Visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl to apply and for more information.
Space for crafters available in park
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs will be held from 9 a.m. o 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.
According to a media release, the deadline for applications from crafters is June 1. Late submissions will be accepted if space is available.
Email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
