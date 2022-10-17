Art in the Dark tours to be given
COOPERSTOWN — Evening tours will be given by Fenimore Art Museum guides through the galleries of American folk art and fine art by lantern light. Stops will be made along the way to share some of the mysterious, melancholy, and untold stories within the artworks. Hidden secrets will be uncovered within the paintings with the help of a special ultraviolet light.
The 45-minute Art in the Dark tours will be offered three times per night at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27.
Reservations are required. Tickets are $13.50 for members, or $16 and may be purchased at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Final barbecue to be sponsored
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its last monthly $13 takeout chicken dinner prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The dinner will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than Wednesday, Oct. 19. Patrons may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners and telephone numbers for order confirmation. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Horror films to be screened Friday
MIDDLEFIELD — Film COOP and Brewery Ommegang will present a “Shock-Tober Film Festival” from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brewery Ommegang at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the free festival will feature two locally-made horror films in an outdoor setting with bonfire, weather permitting. Ommegang will sell food and beverages and raffle tickets will be sold for carved pumpkins.
At 5 p.m., “Ouija Witch” will be presented. Filmed earlier this year in Oneonta, the film is produced by Jeff Miller Films and Otsego Media and was conceived by Oneonta graduate Cuyle Carvin. The film focuses on an unfortunate group who learn an urban legend is true. Directed by Robert Michael Ryan, the cast includes Sean Young, Miley Rose, Jeremy Dean and Cheyenne Phillips.
The second film will begin at 7:30 p.m. Filmed at historic Hyde Hall, “A Nightmare Wakes” takes a dark look at the Frankenstein story through the eyes of Mary Shelley, the tortured creator, played by Alix Wilton Regan The film was written and directed by Nora Unkel.
The filmmakers and actors will also be available to answer questions.
The rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 23.
Lantern-lit tours planned at museum
COOPERSTOWN — Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours will begin every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday only through Oct. 29, at The Farmers' Museum.
According to a media release, the guided lantern-lit tours of the shadowy museum grounds will feature Michael Henrici who will bring Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Tell-Tale Heart” to life.
The event was inspired by Louis C. Jones's classic collection of folk tales, “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” a record of haunted history and restless spirits in New York State.
The tour is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Roast pork dinner on menu in Laurens
LAURENS — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct, 21, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The dinner will be $12 for adults and $7 for a children's portion.
Meet-and-greet to be with artist
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present an artist meet-and-greet with woodcarver Mary Michael Shelley from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
According to a media release, participants will interact directly with the artist in the museum’s West Gallery which features Shelley’s exhibit, “Art of the Everyday,” on view through the end of the year.
Shelley’s artwork has been described as primitive, traditional, untrained, Americana, whimsical, naïve, eccentric, outsider, visionary, or carved craft. The carved wooden reliefs featured in the exhibit by the Ithaca-based artist area referred to as a “picture diary” or “picture story” in which Shelley documents life events, emotions, and places important to her life.
The program is included with museum admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Brookwood to have annual fall cleaning
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Land Trust needs volunteers to help complete the annual fall garden cleanup at Brookwood Gardens from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Brookwood Gardens are at 6000 State Highway 80 near Cooperstown
No gardening experience is necessary. There will be tasks for everyone to complete, from child to adult. OLT will provide tools, guidance and refreshments. The rain date will be Oct. 29.
Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather.
Contact Anne at 607-547-2366, ext. 105, or Anne@otsegolandtrust.org for more information and to volunteer.
Luck of the Draw ticket to be drawn
COOPERSTOWN — The Luck of the Draw fundraiser sponsored by Cooperstown Art Association will draw to a close Sunday, Oct. 23.
According to a media release, tickets are available for $80 each at CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Ticket holders will receive one of 80 donated works of art created by local and regional artists.
Art for the fundraiser will be displayed in CAA’s Gallery B from through Oct. 22. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Names of all Luck of the Draw ticket holders will be randomly selected.
Ticket holders may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. Raffle tickets will be available at $2 each or three for $5 at CAA. The individual whose raffle ticket is drawn will win first choice of the 80 works on display.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Program on ticks to be presented
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present “Ticks or Treat: Ticks, Deer, and Tick-borne diseases in the Northeast,” a program focused on a clinical Lyme tick vaccine trial taking place at Bassett Medical Center this fall.
The presentation will take place at the Fly Creek Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will include information about common ticks and tick-borne diseases found in Upstate New York, prevention methods, and the role that white-tailed deer play in the spread of the disease.
The program will be led by Mandy Roome, a Bassett Research Institute research scientist and Bassett Medical Center Clinical Nurse Research Supervisor Jen Victory.
The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
CAA to sponsor Pumpkin Glow
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association welcomes participation from the community at its upcoming Pumpkin Glow event scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
According to a media release, carved or decorated candlelit pumpkins will be placed on the Village Hall porch at 22 Main St. creating a glowing display.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
School to serve veterans breakfast
CHERRY VALLEY — Reservations are wanted for the Veterans Day Breakfast planned for 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
According to a media release, breakfast will be served to veterans and their guests after a short program in the gymnasium.
Call Laura Carson at the school at 607-264-9332, ext. 501, for more information and to make reservations.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — Monthly adult grief support group meetings will continue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company is taking orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
