Session to address electric vehicles
COOPERSTOWN — “The Future of Transportation in Otsego County: Trends, Incentives, Challenges, Resiliency” will be discussed from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Village Hall ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown
According to a media release, the presentation will be hosted by the town of Middlefield’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force and Otsego County Conservation Association. It represents a collaboration with the Mohawk Valley Economic District’s Clean Energy Community program, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and New York State Electric and Gas, a subsidiary of Avangrid.
Representatives will address rebates and incentives for electric vehicles, plans for increasing the number of EV chargers in the region, and provide tools to help individuals and municipalities decide which EV is right for them.
All are welcome to attend in-person or virtually on Zoom.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4kpp2rpy.
Call OCCA at 607-547-4488 for more information.
Fenimore to begin season Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present 12 exhibits in 2023 alongside its collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art, which includes The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art.
According to a media release, the museum will reopen Saturday, April 1, with five exhibits including Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs from April 1 to Sept. 17, which features photography from the Hall of Fame pitcher in his first-ever solo show. The exhibit will feature an array of vibrant images captured by Johnson during his many treks across Africa.
The summer season will be highlighted by M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations from May 27 to Sept. 4. Described as a major exhibit spanning the Dutch artist’s entire career, more than 160 works will be displayed from a private collection. Visitors will find some of Escher’s most iconic pieces including Day and Night, Drawing Hands, Waterfall, Eye, and Relativity, plus numerous seldomly displayed prints.
Spring museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information on the season’s exhibits.
Masons in Laurens to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpturetrailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The third in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on agriculture and livestock.
Remaining Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
