Career lensman to give lecture
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present “Visualizing Time,” a live Zoom lecture featuring photographer Stephen Wilkes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
According to a media release, Wilkes is a recognized fine art and commercial photography. His photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Time. His Day to Night project has been featured on the television program CBS Sunday Morning.
Wilkes will share his personal insight and experiences of his five-decade career in photography, including his perspective on the art of visual storytelling.
The talk is presented in conjunction with Fenimore Art Museum’s exhibit of photography by Wilkes, “Day to Night,” on view through Sept. 10, and has a suggested donation of $20.
The required registration may be completed at FenimoreArt.org or at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Iroquois history to be recreated
COOPERSTOWN — A presentation of Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) history and performances of traditional social dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater behind Fenimore Art Museum.
Starting with a tour of Otsego: A Meeting Place at 2 p.m., the presentation will begin at 3 p.m. when Mohawk scholar Darren Bonaparte shares recreated wampum belts and provides insight into the agreements memorialized by them.
At 4 p.m., Chris Thomas and Friends (Onondaga) will lead a participatory series of traditional social dances.
Crafters will also be there displaying their works available for purchase from 2 to 5 p.m.
Although the event is free, regular museum admission will apply if entering Fenimore Art Museum.
Fly-in breakfast set for Saturday
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Cooperstown-Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes, real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages. The price is $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Grange to sponsor chicken barbecue
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will sponsor its annual dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
Dinners will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and cupcake for $14. Half chickens only will be sold at $9 each.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Outdoor concert set at Hyde Hall
SPRINGFIELD — Hyde Hall will present an evening with folk music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. According to a media release, the event will highlight two folk groups, Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle, and Bog Hollow. The event will be on Hyde Hall’s south lawn. Bringing a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic is suggested
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests may arrange their picnic displays for a chance to win a prize.
The evening will open with songs of the Erie Canal. Bog Hollow, featuring Tom White (fiddle, banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, guitar), Mike Printice (upright bass), Michael Grey (guitar), and Dave Paton (hammer dulcimer, concertina) will close out the night.
The rain location will be Hyde Hall’s newly renovated Wood Barn.
Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.
German composer to be celebrated
COOPERSTOWN — “All-Bach” will be presented as part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Christ Episcopal Church at 46 River St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, CSMF Artistic Director Linda Chesis will combine forces with violinist Joseph Lin, cellist Michael Katz and Bradley Brookshire on the harpsichord for a celebration of the music of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach. They will be joined by Glimmerglass Festival Young Arts Emilie Kealani, soprano, and Kyle Tingzon, countertenor, for performances of Bach’s arias.
Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org for more information and tickets.
Holiday card artist revealed for 2023
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company has announced the artist for its 2023 Holiday Card fundraising campaign.
According to a media release, Maureen Heroux, known for her regional watercolor landscapes, has donated a work.
The Holiday Card campaign has been designed to feature one work donated by a local artist in Fly Creek, Cooperstown and beyond each year. This will be its second year.
Pre-order forms will be available online at flycreekfire.com.
Pre-ordered cards, as well as cards for purchase, will be available at the firehouse at 8011 County Road 26 in Fly Creek on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at noon, following the parade and during the FCFC 75th anniversary picnic and celebration. Heroux’s original watercolor painting will also be sold at a silent auction that day.
Subsequent orders may be picked up at the firehouse by appointment.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and community.
Why barns matter to be discussed
SPRINGFIELD — A talk on “Raising Barns: Past, Present and Future” will be presented by Cindy Falk of Cooperstown at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Hyde Hall. Falk is professor of material culture for the Cooperstown Graduate Program.
According to a media release, the talk is part of Otsego 2000’s Historic Preservation Series that began in June.
Falk will explore connections among agriculture, buildings and the historic landscape of central New York and argue that old barns still matter in the 21st century, even if their historic uses may have faded.
Hyde Hall is at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road in Springfield.
Call 607-547-8881 for more information.
Lions to sponsor dinner at area farm
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Lions Club will sponsor a chicken dinner to benefit the Lions SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day.
“Willy’s Good Chicken Dinner” will be served at Hulse Hill Farm at 5928 State Highway 28 in Fly Creek. The dine-in or takeout dinner will be $15. It will include a quarter chicken, baked beans, roll, coleslaw, pie, and beverage. Covered seating will be available in case of rain.
Tickets may be purchased online at CoopSNAPMatch.org, or on the day of the event at Hulse Hill Farm.
Cooperstown Lions have supported the SNAP Match Program at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market since 2019. The program provides a match of up to $15 to SNAP beneficiaries to purchase eligible food items. It promotes healthy eating choices, supports local farmers, and keeps food dollars within the local economy.
Call Jim Donley at 607-434-9095 or email coopsnapmatch@gmail.com for more information.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown continues to offer takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m.. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Customers may email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
