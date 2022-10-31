Chili supper set at Grange Hall
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will begin being served at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
The $9 meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake and a beverage.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Lensman lecture to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present a visual lecture that follows the travels of photographer Elliott Erwitt, as he crafted his art of observation during his formative years as a photojournalist at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
According to a media release, Steven Hoelscher (Stiles Professor of American Studies and Geography, Faculty Curator of Photography at the Harry Ransom Center, and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Texas at Austin) will present “Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt.”
The talk will highlight some of Erwitt’s iconic photographs and also dig deeper into his photographic archive to unearth his approach to picture making.
The lecture is in conjunction with Fenimore Art Museum’s exhibit, “The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt,” on view through Dec. 31. The exhibit features 93 framed gelatin silver print photographs chosen by Erwitt.
The lecture, in the auditorium at Fenimore Art Museum, has a suggested donation of $10 per person.
The required registration may be completed at Eventbrite.com or at the link at FenimoreArt.org, where more information may also be found.
School to serve veterans breakfast
CHERRY VALLEY — Reservations are wanted for the Veterans Day Breakfast planned for 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
According to a media release, breakfast will be served to veterans and their guests after a short program in the gymnasium.
Call Laura Carson at the school at 607-264-9332, ext. 501, for more information and to make reservations.
School to honor service of veterans
LAURENS — Area veterans are invited to a buffet-style breakfast scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the cafeteria at Laurens Central School.
According to a media release, Key Club and Student Council members will serve the meal.
Veterans are requested to RSVP by calling Andrea Hall at 607-432-2050, ext. 1220, or with Carlton Cleveland.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — Monthly adult grief support group meetings will continue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Holiday card sale to benefit company
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company is taking orders for boxed holiday cards that feature a barn scene painting by local artist Tracy Helgeson.
According to a media release, Helgeson is known for her barn paintings that reflect both Fly Creek and surrounding communities.
Going forward the annual holiday card campaign will feature artwork donated by a local artist from Fly Creek, Cooperstown or beyond.
A dozen cards with envelopes sells for $15. Card orders may be placed from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Order forms are available online at www.flycreekfire.com and the Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and the community it has served since 1948.
The fire station is at 811 County Road 26 in Fly Creek.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Grand Union, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
