Talk to focus on Ukrainians in NY
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will welcome Kathy DeLacy at its next Sunday Speaker Series program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
According to a media release, DeLacy is affiliated with The Center in Utica which has undertaken a new program for Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.
DeLacy will talk about her work leading a team charged with helping Ukrainians flourish and succeed in Central New York. Many have come to the area through the Uniting for Ukraine program with private sponsors, yet need support accessing services, learning English, and finding jobs.
DeLacy recently returned to Central New York after more than 25 years working on international projects. She and her family lived in the Hamilton area when she was in high school.
DeLacy earned her undergraduate degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and her master’s degree from The Fletcher School at Tufts. She returned from Papua New Guinea in March of 2020 because of COVID protocols and was preparing to return to the Pacific when she heard of job opportunities at The Center.
Previously DeLacy was The Center’s Immigrant Community Navigator for the Office for New Americans.
Since 1979, The Center has reportedly helped individuals from more than 35 countries resettle in Utica, and continuously works to stabilize the population and the economy.
Sunday Speaker programs are monthly in the upstairs ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. The programs are free and open to the public.
Program to address legal guardianship
COOPERSTOWN — A Lawyer in the Library program focused on legal guardianship will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Supreme Court Law Library at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown
According to a media release information will be provided by Susan Lettis, an associate with the New York State Supreme Court Mental Hygiene Legal Service, on how to approach the court about appointing a legal guardian, someone who would have the authority to help an incapacitated adult manage their personal needs and/or property to include paying bills, organizing finances, applying for benefits, and making health care decisions.
The program and free and for the public.
Performance set by reggae band
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will present the 10-piece reggae band The Medicinals at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.
According to a media release, forged out of a love for classic reggae music, the group’s rhythm section of horns and percussion creates a roots reggae groove and Afro-beat that has been described as infectious and one that keeps audiences on their feet.
The Medicinals was formed in Rochester through weekly jams that served as musical therapy for one of its founding members Dave Bernis. The band plays in his memory.
The Medicinals has shared the stage with Julian Marley, the Wailers, Sublime with Rome, the Bumping Uglies, Turkuaz, Lettuce, Barika, Double Tiger, Roots of Creation, Kevin Kinsella, and Root Shock.
The Medicinals is led by Dylan Savage of Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and features members from original acts including Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, Roots Collider, Mosaic Foundation, Subsoil, Personal Blend, Hybrid Beats, The Buddhahood, and The Able Bodies.
The $20 tickets are available online at cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals/ or may be purchased at the door.
Two audition dates noted for operas
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — The Glimmerglass Festival will audition youth and local adult performers for roles in the 2023 Festival productions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
According to a media release, the company will cast youths ages 8 to 18 to perform in two productions for the 2023 Festival. Opportunities include chorus roles in Puccini’s “La bohème,” and both solo and chorus roles in “The Rip Van Winkles.”
Glimmerglass is also seeking adults ages 18 and older to perform in two productions to include chorus roles in “La bohème,” and non-speaking, non singing acting roles in Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Singers should prepare one age-appropriate song from American folk, musical theater, classical or school music repertoire (no rock or pop music). Singers should bring a copy of their sheet music. A pianist will be provided, but singers are welcome to bring their own. Performers must be available for rehearsals beginning in May and June through performances in August.
An audition form is available at https://tinyurl.com/yebnxp3h.
Visit glimmerglass.org/auditions for more information.
Glimmerglass is at 7300 State Highway 80 in Springfield Center.
CAA requesting items for Bazaar
COOPERSTOWN — Donations of gently-used fine arts and crafts are requested by the Cooperstown Art Association to include in its yard sale style Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar fundraiser.
Donations may be left with CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, March 3.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information and to arrange a drop off time.
The bazaar is scheduled for March 11 to 18.
Vendors wanted at Farmers’ Market
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters, and specialty food makers may apply to be a part of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for the May 2023 to April 2024 season.
According to a media release, vendors must be within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown. Categories include agricultural (food and non-food), prepared food and crafted products. Vendors offering bread, ready-to-eat prepared foods and local grains are especially needed.
New applicants and new products will be juried to ensure high quality and product diversity in the market. The vendor selection committee is made up of six full-time vendors, the market manager, and an Otsego 2000 board member.
Applications, due by noon March 1, are available by visiting cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, or contacting Karrie Larsson, Otsego 2000 Market Manager, market@otsego2000.org, 607-547-6195.
Church seeking crafters for shows
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Senior programs available locally
BOWERSTOWN — Connections at Clark Sports Center is open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays for the area’s senior population.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars of events will be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at the Village Library and Price Chopper in Cooperstown; and Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
It should be noted that if Cooperstown Central School is closed because of the weather, activities at Connections will also be canceled.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Agency releases scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — Less than a week remains until Tuesday’s deadline set by The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, for scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
Series of films to end March 3
COOPERSTOWN — The Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum will end with “Moonstruck,” rated PG, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La Boheme” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Museum to offer tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
A schedule along with tour descriptions is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming. Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
Leo Club members stand ready to help
COOPERSTOWN — Help is available for individuals and community groups in need of assistance through the Cooperstown Leo Club.
According to a media release, the Cooperstown Leo Club includes service-oriented students who attend Cooperstown Central School. They range in age from 12 to 18.
The group, recently re-energized following a COVID slowdown, has 20 Leos looking to help their community in any way necessary. No project is too large or too small. When necessary the Leos also have the support of their sponsors, the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Anyone who needs help around the house, getting some chores done, or a community group that could use some assistance with a project is welcome to contact Leo Adviser Paul Weber at pweber@stny.rr.com.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
