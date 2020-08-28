A total of $26,500 in funding will be shared by 17 Otsego County food pantries according to a media release issued by the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County.
The financial support comes from The Clark Foundation and The Community Foundation of Otsego County’s COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Fund. The New York Council of Nonprofits provided administrative support.
As further stated in the release, because of the negative impact of COVID-19 on Otsego County residents, the Hunger Coalition of Otsego County’s partner food pantries have become essential in providing assistance to residents facing significant challenges.
Recipients of the funding include the Burlington Flats Food Pantry, Butternut Valley Food Pantry in Gilbertsville, Community Cupboard of Edmeston, Daily Bread Food Pantry in Cherry Valley, Hartwick/Mount Vision Food Pantry, Helping Hands Food Pantry in the town of Oneonta, Milford Food Pantry, United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Mount Upton, Otego Community Food Pantry, Richfield Springs Food Pantry, Schuyler Lake Food Cupboard, St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Oneonta, St. Matthew Lutheran Food Pantry in Laurens, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Oneonta, The Salvation Army Food Pantry in Oneonta, Tri-Valley Food Pantry in Schenevus and Unadilla Community Food Pantry.
“We are pleased to support these volunteer-led efforts across the county,” said Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark in the release. She added, “These food pantries touch every aspect of our communities and we need them now more than ever.”
In the same release, Community Foundation of Otsego County Board President Harry Levine agreed adding, “We are delighted to partner with the Hunger Coalition and Clark Foundation to help so many families and individuals living in the county. This effort demonstrates that when we care together, we are stronger together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.