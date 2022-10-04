4-H enrollment to be kicked off
CAMP SHANKITUNK — 4-H enrollment for 2022-23 will be kicked off in Delaware County from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at 4-H Camp Shankitunk on Arbor Hill Road in Delhi.
In addition to the business of enrollment, tours of the 4-H Camp, a hike in Lennox Forest, baking contest, pumpkin decorating and craft projects will be available.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/4hkickoff.
Registration is not required but will help organizers with supply and food needs.
4-H is a youth development program for 5 to 19 year-olds administered in Delaware County by Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.