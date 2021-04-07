Residents of the counties of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie are being encouraged to begin tracking their household carbon emissions this spring using a Carbon Tracker App recently licensed by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
According to a media release, it was during a climate action webinar hosted by DOAS last fall, featuring Dr. Chandu Visweswariah from Communities United to Reduce Emissions 100% by 2040, that prompted DOAS to seek licensing from CURE 100 for the web application it developed. The app allows users to review areas of their household infrastructure and practices related to carbon emissions. A recording of the presentation is available at https://bit.ly/3tHStJs.
Users enter information to assess their household carbon emissions in six areas: transportation, heating and cooling, electricity, food and waste, goods and services and zip code overhead.
A completed questionnaire will provide a summary of carbon emissions for the household along with tips on ways to bring those numbers down (to zero or close to zero goals) in each category.
As further stated in the release, DOAS has been working to provide additional presentations to address each of the six areas through followup webinars with local and regional speakers. Previous webinars are available to view at www.doas.us/webinars.
If a user makes a change to their transportation, they can update the information for that vehicle and the total carbon emissions number will reflect that change so that they can ultimately see progress toward net zero for their household.
User-specific information will be kept private and secure. DOAS administrators will have access to aggregate data results for the four-county region when users enter the software through the community web page.
More information is available at https://doas.us/carbon-tracker/ Questions may be emailed to info@doas.us.
Also, anyone interested in taking local action on climate-related initiatives is encouraged to join the newly-formed DOAS Network for Climate Action Community Leaders. Email info@doas.us to request an invitation.
