Literary program to feature poets
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will feature readings from two poets, Meg Kearney and Stacey Lawrence, on Zoom and Facebook Live, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — A dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue will held for the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens. Dinners will be $12 each and chicken halves will be $7 each.
Flash readings set with area writers
DELHI — Bushel will host a flash reading event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in anticipation of the 10th annual Hobart Festival of Women Writers scheduled for Sept. 9 to11, in Hobart.
According to a media release, readings will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will feature Breena Clarke, Cheryl Clarke, Esther Cohen, Ginnah Howard, Anna Moschovakis, Bertha Rogers, Leslie T. Sharpe and Lisa Wujnovich. Each will read for five minutes. A reception will follow the readings. Bushel is on the ground floor at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
The annual Hobart Festival of Women Writers includes workshops and public readings. The event attracts novelists, short-story and young-adult fiction writers, memoirists and poets and bloggers come from all over to share their works. Visit www.hobartfesti valofwomenwriters.com for more information.
Raffles and raptors to add to celebration
NORWICH — Friends of Rogers will participate in the third anniversary celebration of Hidden Springs Brewhouse with a fundraising raffle and an educational program.
The celebration will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14, at Hidden Springs at 170 County Road 31 in Norwich.
According to a media release, Hidden Springs will have live music and food trucks throughout the weekend along with local wines and hard ciders.
The Cornell Raptor Program, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Aug 13, will feature birds such as owls and hawks and their handlers will be available to answer questions. The family-friendly program will be outdoors under a tent.
Raffle items include tickets to the Chenango Blues Festival, hiking equipment, a drone, remote control Trailrunner from Hack Fab Hobbies, membership to Utica Zoo, passes to Seabreeze and MOST, and gift cards. One does not need to be present to win the raffle. More prize information will be posted on the Friends of Rogers Facebook event page and at Friends ofrogers.org.
Museum to offer day for exploring
EAST MEREDITH — An Exploration Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hanford Mills Museum at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith.
According to a media release, Bob Allers will demonstrate historic coopering skills and share the tools and techniques needed to construct buckets, tubs and casks.
Members of the Dave Brandt chapter of Trout Unlimited will provide catch-and-release fishing at the pond for which participants may bring their own fishing poles.
Other activities will include grinding corn, building crates and using belts and pullies to power the museum’s machines.
Visit hanfordmills.org or call 607-278-5744 for more information.
Library to sponsor theater performance
ANDES — The Andes Public Library will sponsor a free performance of “Dirt” by the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater Company at Andes Central School auditorium at 85 Delaware Ave. in Andes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Donations will be accepted for bake sale items and refreshments.
A sale of books, audio books and DVDs will also be held at the library at 242 Main St. in Andes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Band announced for Saturday’s train
MILFORD — Morris and the Hepcats will be the featured band when the Cooperstown Blues Express departs Milford Depot at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, the band originally played rockabilly music and now plays everything from Elvis to the Stone Temple Pilots.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the three-hour ride with cash bar for those 21 and older. Visit www.the cooperstownbluesexpress.com or call 607-353-8030 for more information.
Society to host tour of cemetery
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host a self-guided tour of Meredith Square Cemetery from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
According to a media release, the purpose of the tour is to show the public some of the headstones and graves that make the cemetery historic. Burials reportedly began there circa 1814 and the cemetery contains graves of the town’s earliest settlers and of soldiers who fought in the country’s earliest wars.
Decorative hand-carved headstones mark the graves of some individuals who died between 1814 and 1823. At least three were carved by Jonas W. Stewart, also known as “Coffin Man,” an itinerant stone carver who went from town to town between 1810 and 1820 carving headstones. There is also a headstone from 1823 believed to have been carved by either “Eclectic Man” or “Open Urn Man,” and other primitive stones.
In 2020, Meredith Historical Society began a multi-year restoration of the cemetery with the goal of repairing and/or resetting 50 headstones per year. The work is being carried out by Dale and Tina Utter who bill themselves as the “Cemetery Lovers.”
The cemetery is behind the Baptist Church on Turnpike Road in Meredith.
In case of rain, the tour will be held on Aug. 21.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Annual Gun Show slated for Sunday
UNADILLA — The 45th annual Gun Show and Flea Market will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club at 566 Butternut Road in Unadilla.
Sponsored by Midstate Arms Collectors and the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, admission is free.
According to a media release, more than 100 dealers are expected to be there to buy, sell and trade guns, swords and military relics. All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
