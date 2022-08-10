Summer art camp to focus on outdoors
COOPERSTOWN — A summer art camp taught by Emilie Rigby will be offered by the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown for children 9 to 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 to 19.
According to a media release, outdoor activities will include nature journaling, botanical illustration, tree identification and drawing and painting at the lake.
Visit www.coopers townart.com for more information. Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@coopers townart.com to register.
Zydeco music to be heard in Earlville
EARLVILLE — Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, in 35 years of touring the multi-Grammy award-winning group has performed 8,500 shows in 45 countries.
Terrance and his bandmates have shared studio and stage with Robert Palmer, Stevie Wonder, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, Dr. John, the Meters, Alan Toussaint, Paul Simon and Dave Matthews Band, to name a few.
Their music has been featured in TV commercials and a dozen or more films, including the blockbuster “The Big Easy” which is described to have changed the game for Louisiana music in the late 80’s.
His music has been heard on NPR syndicated radio shows like World Café, American Routes, E-town & House of Blues Radio Hour. Rolling Stone, Billboard, and other notable music industry publications, as well as major daily newspapers have praised his recordings. His extensive discography dates back to vinyl 45’s.
Simien was born in 1965 into the hippie folk and soul music era that still intrigues him today.
He was as influenced by Dylan and Simon and Garfunkel as he was by Sam Cooke and the Commodores.
Since his family is documented in history books as one of the first Creole families to settle St. Landry Parish, his musical roots are firmly planted alongside the great zydeco pioneers like Chenier, Delafose, Chavis, Ardoin and that other Simien, Rockin Sidney, to name a few.
He counts himself one of the fortunate few who hail from a generation with a direct link to these artists, some of who mentored him as an emerging talent.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/ms7h6v9y.
Lot owners called to meeting in Otego
OTEGO — The annual meeting of Otego Evergreen Cemetery Association lot owners and officers will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the municipal building at 3526 State Highway 7 in Otego.
Group schedules tour of six sites
WEST WINFIELD — The Upper Unadilla Valley Association’s summer tour of private and public buildings will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, tickets in the form of $10 booklets will be available for purchase during tour hours at town park gazebo. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
The following sites will be included:
The Hiteman/Davis home — Destroyed in an 1899 fire, the home was rebuilt as an Italianate Victorian and purchased by George Hiteman and his wife Reba in 1915. It was remodeled in the arts and crafts style popular at the time.
Bisby Hall — The family of George Bisby donated the land and built the hall circa 1909. It originally served as a theater and dance hall but now houses the West Winfield Library, village and court offices, and state police substation for Troop D, Zone 1.
Masonic Lodge — Built and dedicated in 1922-23, the building is now used by lodges from West Winfield, Richfield Springs, and Mohawk.
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church — The original wooden church was destroyed by fire in 1919 and rebuilt as a masonry structure in 1921.
The Federated Church — Built in 1969, this church is a fine example of mid-20th Century architecture and the ability to successfully merge three Protestant churches.
West Winfield Town Park — The laid stone arch bridge that has recently been replaced originally was built in the late 1800s and raised in 1930 to ease travel on U.S. Route 20. The park’s two gazebos are from the lawn of the S.S. Morgan mansion, which burned but formerly was across from the village cemetery.
The nonprofit UUVA conducts summer tours to showcase the region’s historic buildings, homes, farms, and businesses, as well as gardens, art, nature and renewable energy uses.
Event registration underway for 5k
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Falling Footsteps Road edition 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Anne St. in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event will feature a Community Fun Day and Crafter/Vendor Fair with bounce houses, games, concessions and complimentary food.
Information for interested crafters and vendors will be provided to those who email Angella@richfieldzone.org or call 315-219-2002.
Registration will be available at www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads until Aug. 26.
Call Event Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 for more information about the run/walk.
Falling Footsteps, a fundraiser for RSCC, has the exclusive sponsorship of the Canadarago Lake Improvement Association.
