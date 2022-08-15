Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, Aug 18, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Fly-in breakfast to be held in area
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages for $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
The Parlor Cats set to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present The Parlor Cats on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, The Parlor Cats are a hard-hitting Chicago blues party band from Binghamton.
Boarding will begin at 6:30pm at Milford Depot and the train will leave the station at 7 p.m. for a three-hour ride with a full cash bar for those 21 and older.
Call 607-353-8030 to visit www.thecooperstownblues express.com for more information.
Grange to sponsor drive-thru barbecue
PIERSTOWN — The Pierstown Grange will start its annual chicken barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
This year’s event will follow a drive thru format. Exact change will be appreciated.
Takeout dinners will be $12 and will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll, and cupcake.
Half chickens will be $8 each.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Evening paddle to focus on history
OTSEGO LAKE — “An Evening Paddle Through History on Otsego Lake” will be led by local historian Jessie Ravage from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
According to a media release, sponsored by Otsego Land Trust and Otsego County Conservation Association, the guided paddle will begin at Brookwood Point Conservation Area at 6000 State Route 80.
Otsego Lake is described as the centerpiece of the Glimmerglass National Historic District, 15,000-acre cultural landscape that encompasses parts of the towns of Otsego, Springfield and Middlefield, as well as the village of Cooperstown.
Participants may bring their own canoes or kayaks or rent boats onsite for $25 from Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales. Life jackets will be required of all participants.
A rain date has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The required registration may be completed by emailing marcie@otsego landtrust.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.