DJ set to return for mid-week dance
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Dance Club will have a dance for those 18 and older from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the VFW at 133 West St. in Sidney.
Round and square dance music will be provided by DJ Steve. Refreshments will be available and the VFW has air conditioning.
Dirt Road Express is scheduled to play for the Aug. 24 dance. DJ Steve will provide music for the dance set for Aug. 31.
Sportsmen’s dinner set in Prattsville
PRATTSVILLE — A sportsmen’s dinner-program with guest speaker Justin Gibbins will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the firehouse at 47 Firehouse Road in Prattsville.
According to a media release, Gibbins, founder of Limitless Outdoors, appears on YouTube and the Pursuit Channel.
Sponsored by Discover Life Church, a Brooks’ chicken sit-down dinner will be served. Takeout dinners and half chickens will also be available.
Door prizes will be awarded, a chance auction will be held and vendors will participate.
Call or text Jane Lane at 518-299-3551 or Daniel Lane at 305-401-1674 for more information and reservations.
Master Gardeners to receive training
Master Gardener training will be provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension for those who live in the counties of Delaware, Herkimer, Schoharie and Otsego.
According to a media release, Master Gardeners are trained in the art and science of horticulture, ornamental landscapes and food gardening.
CCE instructors will provide hands-on learning workshops and in return, volunteers work with CCE educators to provide outreach programs to respective county constituents. Some volunteers address home-gardening questions while others participate in community gardening projects, educational workshops and plant sales.
Training will be offered via Zoom from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on consecutive Mondays from Sept. 19 through March 13, at a cost of $150.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 19. Some space may be available for late applicants.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/MGVtraining for more information.
Questions related to the counties of Schoharie or Otsego may be directed to Jessica at jmh452@cornell.edu, or 518-234-4303 ext. 119.
UM Church plans auction of baskets
CHERRY VALLEY — A basket auction with refreshments will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the old school gym at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley.
Sponsored by the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, the drawing will take place at 7 p.m.
Church to sponsor community picnic
LAWYERSVILLE — A community picnic will begin at noon Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Lawyersville Reformed Church park on state Route 145 in Lawyersville.
There will be a bounce house for children, family games, raffles, and a talk about the history of Lawyersville by Schoharie County Historian Ted Shuart.
Attendees may bring chairs and a dishes to pass. The church will provide pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, corn on the cob and watermelon.
Group to audition for comedic roles
WORCESTER — The Catskill Community Players has scheduled auditions for its fall comedy, “Exhibit This,” by Luigi Jannuzzi.
Auditions will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Wieting Theatre at 168 Main St. in Worcester; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Veteran Director Nancy Bondurant-Couch invites all those who are ready to “dip their toes” into acting to try out, as there are roles for a variety of genders and ages (teens and older). Scripts will be presented at the auditions.
The comedy, which was chosen as the No. 1 pick by New York Magazine, features seven comedic short plays and six monologues based on exhibits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Those who plan to audition are asked to bring their calendars with them.
Email Bondurant-Couch at nancybcouch@yahoo.com or call Diana Friedell, who is co-producing with J. Lentner, at 607-433-2089 for more information.
Pancake breakfast set for Sunday
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug, 21, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
The all-you-can-eat meal will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
Call for vendors issued for festival
MARGARETVILLE — The 18th annual Cauliflower Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Margaretville’s Village Park.
According to a media release, businesses, artists, craftspeople, food purveyors and nonprofit organizations are welcome to participate.
Vendor forms are available at www.margaretvillecauli flowerfestival.org/forms/.
This year’s festival will also feature Catskill Forest Association exhibits and a roster of speakers.
Call the Central Catskills Chamber of Commerce at 845-586-3300 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.