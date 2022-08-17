Rod and Gun Club to sponsor Youth Day
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Rod and Gun Club at 566 Butternut Road will sponsor a Youth Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, for youths 17 and younger .
There will be a state Department of Environmental Conservation K-9 demonstration at 10 a.m. and throughout the day camping demonstrations will be given by members of Scout Troop 1. There will also be canoeing, fishing, bow, digital and pellet gun shooting opportunities.
A tracking challenge will be held in the afternoon.
The event will include a free prize raffle for participants and lunch.
